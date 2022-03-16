Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Win First Round Matches In All England Championships | Badminton News

Ace Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal started their All England Championships marketing campaign with straightforward straight-game wins over their respective opponents within the ladies’s singles in Birmingham on Wednesday. Sixth seed Sindhu beat Zhi Yi Wang of China 21-18 21-13 in her first spherical match that lasted 42 minutes whereas Saina defeated Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes.

The world quantity 7 Sindhu will meet the winner of the primary spherical match between Sayaka Takahashi of Japan and Supanida Katethong of Thailand within the second spherical.

Saina, who had reached the ultimate right here in 2015, will face the winner of the primary spherical match between second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Kristin Kuuba of Estonia within the second spherical.

If Sindhu and Saina win their respective second spherical matches, they may face one another within the quarterfinals. In males’s singles, B Sai Praneeth misplaced to prime seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 20-22 11-21 within the first spherical match that lasted 48 minutes.

H S Prannoy went down preventing to final week’s German Open winner Thai participant Kunlavut Vitidsarn 15-21 22-24 in 56 minutes whereas Sameer Verma additionally misplaced to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 18-21 11-21 in a 41-minute opening match.

In males’s doubles, fifth seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall 21-17 21-19 in 38 minutes.

But M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila misplaced 21-15 12-21 18-21 to second seed Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

The different Indian males’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala additionally suffered defeat by the hands of the German duo of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel 16-21 19-21 in simply 37 minutes.

In ladies’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand made it to the second spherical with a 17-21 22-20 21-14 victory over the Thailand pair of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in a single hour and 7 minutes.

