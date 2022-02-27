Saint Lucia Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Saturday February 26, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a complete of 18 new instances of COVID-19.

These samples had been processed on Friday February 25, 2022 from a complete of 421 samples of which 275 samples had been from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 146 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples had been collected from February 23, 2022 to February 25, 2022. This variety of optimistic instances makes up 4.28% of all of the samples processed on that date.

These new instances carry the entire variety of instances recognized in nation up to now to 22, 667.

Confirmation was additionally acquired of the restoration of 112 people recognized with COVID-19. This brings the variety of energetic instances in nation up to now to 211. Currently, there are 15 optimistic instances of COVID -19 admitted on the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are critically unwell and two are severely unwell.

To date, a complete of 52,225 people have been absolutely vaccinated. Another 5, 686 are partially vaccinated and 6, 715 have acquired their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday February 28, 2022 on the Vigie Sports Complex, Soufriere Hospital and all Wellness Centres across the island from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will proceed offering day by day updates to the public as new info turns into accessible.

