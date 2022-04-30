Saint Lucia Records 33 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs right this moment Friday April 29, 2022 confirms a complete of 33 new circumstances of COVID-19.

These samples have been processed on Thursday April 28, 2022 from a complete of 188 samples of which 171 samples have been from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 17 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples have been collected from April 26, 2022 to April 28, 2022.

This variety of constructive circumstances makes up 17.6% of all of the samples processed on that date.

These new circumstances convey the entire variety of circumstances identified in nation thus far to 23, 394. Confirmation was additionally acquired of the restoration of 13 people identified with COVID-19. The variety of lively circumstances in nation thus far is 206.

Currently, there aren’t any constructive circumstances of COVID-19 admitted on the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a complete of 53, 537 people have been absolutely vaccinated. Another 5, 340 are partially vaccinated and seven, 253 have acquired their booster shot.

Vaccination will happen tomorrow Saturday April 30, 2022 at numerous Wellness Centres as per the revealed COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will likely be accessible from 9am to 12noon. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will proceed offering day by day updates to the general public as new info turns into accessible.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photograph: Internet inventory picture

