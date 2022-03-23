Saint Lucia Records One New COVID-19 Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday March 21, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms 1 new case of COVID-19.

These samples have been processed on Monday March 21, 2022 from a complete of 137 samples of which 111 samples have been from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 26 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples have been collected on March 20, 2022 and March 21, 2022. This optimistic case makes up 0.7% of all of the samples processed on that date.

This new case brings the overall variety of instances recognized in nation thus far to 22, 892.

Confirmation was additionally obtained of the restoration of three particular person recognized with COVID-19. This brings the variety of energetic instances in nation thus far to fifteen. Currently, there are 6 optimistic instances of COVID-19 admitted on the Respiratory Hospital and one in every of them is critically sick.

To date, a complete of 52, 974 people have been totally vaccinated. Another 5, 439 are partially vaccinated and 6, 958 have obtained their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at numerous Wellness Centres as per the revealed COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination shall be accessible from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will proceed offering day by day updates to the general public as new info turns into accessible.

