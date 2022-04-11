Saint Lucians To Pay More For Gasoline, Diesel And LPG – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public is hereby notified that consistent with modifications in worldwide oil costs and Government’s utility of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail value of gasoline, diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has modified.

The retail value of kerosene stays unchanged. The value modifications take impact from Monday, April 11, 2022.

 GASOLINE elevated from $3.29 to $3.51 per litre or from $14.95 to $15.95 per gallon

 Kerosene stays unchanged at $2.33 per litre or $10.57 per gallon

 Diesel elevated from $3.29 to $3.51 per litre or from $14.95 to $15.95 per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) elevated from $35.46 to $39.81 per cylinder

 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) elevated from $39.01to $43.79 per cylinder

 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) elevated from $266.43 to $309.89 per cylinder

The Public is knowledgeable that the following adjustment of the retail value of gasoline merchandise will likely be on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Commerce

