Saint Lucians To Pay More For Gasoline, Diesel And LPG – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucians To Pay More For Gasoline, Diesel And LPG
The Public is hereby notified that consistent with modifications in worldwide oil costs and Government’s utility of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail value of gasoline, diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has modified.
The retail value of kerosene stays unchanged. The value modifications take impact from Monday, April 11, 2022.
GASOLINE elevated from $3.29 to $3.51 per litre or from $14.95 to $15.95 per gallon
Kerosene stays unchanged at $2.33 per litre or $10.57 per gallon
Diesel elevated from $3.29 to $3.51 per litre or from $14.95 to $15.95 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) elevated from $35.46 to $39.81 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) elevated from $39.01to $43.79 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) elevated from $266.43 to $309.89 per cylinder
The Public is knowledgeable that the following adjustment of the retail value of gasoline merchandise will likely be on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Source: Ministry of Commerce
