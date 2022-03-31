Saint Peter’s men’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway heading to Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Saint Peter’s males’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway is heading to his alma mater, Seton Hall.

The college introduced Wednesday that Holloway has been named the brand new males’s basketball head coach.

Holloway was endorsed by former coach Kevin Willard when Willard left to take over as the brand new head coach at Maryland.

Holloway was the place to begin guard for the Seton Hall Pirates from 1996-2000. In his senior yr, he led the Pirates to the Sweet 16. That was the final time a New Jersey crew had made it that far till Holloway’s Peacocks grew to become the primary 15 seed to make it to the Elite Eight this yr.

According to the college, Holloway might be launched as the pinnacle coach at a press convention Thursday afternoon.

Even together with his new gig, Holloway is anticipated to attend the upcoming celebration for Saint Peter’s unbelievable run in Jersey City.

You can watch the celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Friday on CBS News New York.