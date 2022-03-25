Americas

Saint Peter’s Peacocks look to continue Cinderella run

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham12 mins ago
26 Less than a minute


Saint Peter’s Peacocks look to proceed Cinderella run – CBS New York


Watch CBS News



The Peacocks will take on the Purdue Boilmakers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the excitement.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham12 mins ago
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button