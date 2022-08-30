Sakkari serves up a revenge victory

The march to the Wimbledon semi-finals of 35-year-old German mother-of two Tatjana Maria was one of many tales of the tennis summer time.

Among her victims was the fifth seed Maria Sakkari.

In New York on Monday the Marias got here face-to-face once more, opening the ladies’s singles on the US Open.

This time Sakkari, now as much as No.3 on the earth and third seed, justified her superior billing, surviving a second-set wobble to win 6-4 3-6 6-0.

Sakkari, who made the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in 2021, will subsequent meet Diane Parry or Xiy Wang.

Also reaching the second spherical was Seventeenth-seed Caroline Garcia who beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 6-4 and now meets a second fortunate loser in Anna Kalinskaya who upset Rebecca Peterson 6-4 6-3.

American Alison Riske, seeded twenty ninth, beat compatriot Eleana Yu 6-2 6-4 and now meets Colombia’s Camila Osorio, who dropped solely 4 video games after shedding the primary set to Ann Li 6-1.

Elsewhere Veronika Kudermetova defeated Donna Vekic 7-5 6-3.