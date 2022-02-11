Salaam Venky: Kajol shares first look pics as she starts shooting for Revathy’s film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Salaam Venky

Highlights Kajol shared the replace on her Instagram as she started capturing of Revathy’s movie

Salaam Venky relies on a real story

Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday (February 11) knowledgeable her followers that she has commenced capturing for her subsequent movie Salaam Venky, to be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The undertaking, earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was introduced in October final 12 months. In an Instagram submit, the 47-year-old actor mentioned she is worked up to share the ‘unbelievably true story’ of ‘Salaam Venky’ with the viewers.

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios,” Kajol, who was final seen in Netflix movie “Tribhanga”, wrote alongside an image with Revathy from the units.

In the image, Kajol might be seen posing with Revathy with a clapboard. She appears gorgeous in an Indian avatar, sporting a beige colored cotton saree. In one other one, they’re joined by the producers of the movie.

Revathy, who has helmed movies just like the 2002 National Award-winning Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge (2004), additionally shared the identical submit. Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The group is filming the primary schedule in Lonavala.

-with PTI inputs