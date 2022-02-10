‘Salam Lekoulam’, a new associative combining two words from Islam and Judaism, advocates a plural and tolerant Morocco

A brand new affiliation named “Salam Lekoulam’’ (Peace to All) was born in Morocco with the target of uniting the strengths, expertise, abilities and variety of Moroccans, Muslims and Jews, to place them on the service of their frequent denominator, a plural, open and tolerant Morocco, writes Yossi Lempkowicz.

Chaired by Jérémie Dahan, who’s energetic in inter-religious dialogue, the brand new affiliation “Salam Lekoulam” has chosen a reputation composed of two phrases from the 2 religions (Islam and Judaism) symbolizing the Moroccan id. “Muslims and Jews from Morocco, Israel, France and the world are anxious to weave a link of identity, a fraternal and solidary link, similar to a spider thread, to build the future together,” defined the affiliation, whose honorary president is André Azoulay, advisor to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

“Morocco needs all its children and we all need Morocco,” it mentioned.

The affiliation’s major aims are ‘’to make a typical voice heard on the foremost challenges that come up right here and elsewhere and battle collectively all types of racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, stigmatization, to speak and affect one another and with honesty on present occasions and challenges of the societies wherein we reside.’’

‘’Our inhabitants typically – throughout the Kingdom or within the diaspora – and the brand new generations specifically, want to find, to open up, to be taught, to be culturally refreshed, to reclaim our historical past and our id,” says ‘Salam Lekoulam’.

