Sales of passenger vehicles grow 11% in July as semiconductor supply eases: SIAM

Auto OEMs in India noticed a development of 11% year-on-year when it comes to passenger automobile dispatches to sellers, buoyed by enchancment in semiconductor provides, as per knowledge launched by car manufacturing physique Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Last month, passenger automobile wholesales rose to 2,93,865 models as in comparison with 2,64,442 models offered in July of 2021. Passenger automobile dispatches noticed a development of 10% year-on-year to 1,43,522 models in July of 2022 from 1,30,080 models within the year-ago interval.

Wholesales of utility automobiles grew by 11% to 1,37,104 models in July as in comparison with 1,24,057 models within the corresponding month a yr in the past, SIAM knowledge confirmed. Total manufacturing of passenger automobiles together with three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in April-July interval rose to eight,267,268 models.

Last month, gross sales within the passenger automobile section stood at 2.9 lakh models, 13.8 lakh models in two-wheeler section and 31 thousand models in three-wheeler section, stated Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM. “Market for entry-level passenger automobiles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are but to get better,” he added.

Sales figures of two-wheelers final month are nonetheless under July 2016 numbers and gross sales of three-wheelers are nonetheless under July 2006 numbers. “Third hike in repo rates in a row, to rein in high inflation, will make auto loans costlier, making it more difficult for entry-level vehicles to recover,” Menon stated.

He additional stated that SIAM want to whole-heartedly thank the Government of India “for the latest determination to allocate a better quantity of home fuel for the CNG section”. With this move, the input cost of gas companies would significantly come down. “We hope that according to the federal government’s intent, the fuel corporations would move on the whole profit to the top shoppers by lowering retail CNG costs,” he added.

