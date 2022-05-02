“Salim Ghouse was the victim of colour prejudice,” Shyam Benegal : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Shyam Benegal who had the chance to work with actor Salim Ghouse who handed away on April 29, plenty of time, feels the actor deserved much more, particularly within the business cinema.

“Salim Ghouse was the victim of colour prejudice,” Shyam Benegal

“But you know how it is in our film industry as well as in the wider social hierarchy. We suffer from a massive colour prejudice. We boast of plurality in skin pigmentation. But when it comes down to actual facts we suffer from a massive skin phobia. I guess that is what came in the way of Salim’s success in commercial Hindi cinema. Otherwise he was a very good actor,” says Benegal who labored with Ghouse repeatedly in movies like Sardari Begum and Well Done Abba and naturally the historic serial Bharat Ek Khoj on Doordarshan.

In Bharat Ek Khoj Ghouse performed many roles. Benegal recollects Ghouse’s brilliance in a single function in Bharat Ek Khoj. “Salim played Lord Krishna .He had to deliver a six-minute monologue, a hard-hitting sermon in front of the Kauravas on one side and the pandavas on the other. I suggested that we do it in at least 2-3 shots. But Salim insisted on delivering the entire six-minute monologue in one take. And he was brilliant….He should have done a lot more work. Salim had his own theatre group. That explains his commitment and intensity. He was an extremely hardworking actor, very disciplined, dedicated and very intelligent. I rate him very highly.”

Also Read: Bharat Ek Khoj actor Salim Ghouse passes away at 70 from a cardiac arrest

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.