Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘wedding’ pic goes viral, Dabangg actress reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTUALLTRUTH Fake wedding ceremony pic of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is viral on the web

Highlights Many believed that Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘wedding ceremony’ pic was actual

Salman has introduced launch dates of his upcoming movies Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3

Sonakshi is making her internet sequence debut with Fallen, to be launched on Amazon Prime Video

An image of Dabangg duo Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha had gone viral on social media just lately. In the picture, each Salman and Sonakshi are wearing conventional wedding ceremony attires and change rings. Turns out that it was a faux picture that went viral on social media. However, some took it to be actual because the edit was high-quality. As the ‘wedding ceremony pic’ continues to flow into on the web, Sonakshi clarified within the matter.

Reacting to the picture, she stated, “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture.” She adopted her submit with three laughing emojis. In the photoshopped image, Salman is seen placing a hoop on Sonakshi’s finger.

On the work entrance, Salman has introduced the discharge date of his two upcoming movies. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali reverse Pooja Hegde will arrive in cinema halls on December 30 later this yr. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan’s 57th birthday. According to a supply near the manufacturing, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is about to go on flooring in April.

Separately, Salman an Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 can be launched on Eid 2023. The actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), options Salman and Katrina as spy brokers – Tiger and Zoya. The third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, finest identified for Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat. Tiger 3 will reportedly star Emraan Hashmi because the antagonist.

Sonakshi, in the meantime, can be making her internet sequence debut with Amazon Prime Video sequence Fallen. She performs the function of a cop in it. The actress will even be seen within the upcoming films Double XL, Kakuda and Bulbul Tarag.