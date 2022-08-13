Salman Rushdie attack suspect charged with attempted murder

Hadi Matar, the suspect within the stabbing of writer Salman Rushdie at an occasion in New York state, has been charged with tried homicide and is being held with out bond, prosecutors in Chautauqua County stated on Saturday.

The 24-year-old man from New Jersey was arraigned late on Friday, accused of tried homicide within the second diploma and assault within the second diploma, the county’s district lawyer, Jason Schmidt, stated in an announcement.

Indian-born writer Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel The Satanic Verses, was stabbed within the neck and torso on stage at a lecture on Friday. After hours of surgical procedure, Rushdie remained in hospital on a ventilator and unable to talk. He was prone to lose one eye.

Law enforcement officers detain Hadi Matar, centre, following the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. Credit:AP

Schmidt stated state and federal regulation enforcement businesses, together with in New Jersey, had been working to grasp the planning and preparation which preceded the assault and decide whether or not extra costs must be filed.