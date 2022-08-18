World
Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault – Times of India
MAYVILLE(US): A person accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie final week in western New York pleaded not responsible to second-degree tried homicide and assault prices on Thursday throughout an arraignment listening to and was remanded with out bail.
Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of wounding Rushdie, 75, on Friday simply earlier than the “The Satanic Verses” writer was to ship a lecture on stage at an academic retreat close to Lake Erie. Rushdie was hospitalized with critical accidents in what writers and politicians all over the world decried as an assault on the liberty of expression.
Matar was arraigned on the Chautauqua County Courthouse on an indictment returned earlier within the day by a grand jury that charged him with one rely of second-degree tried homicide, which carries a most sentence of 25 years in jail, and one rely of second-degree assault. He has been in jail since his arrest and wore a gray-striped jumpsuit, a white COVID-19 face masks and his fingers have been shackled.
His subsequent court docket look was scheduled for Sept. 22.
The assault got here 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme chief, issued a fatwa, or spiritual edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a couple of months after “The Satanic Verses” was revealed. Some Muslims noticed passages in regards to the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous.
Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim Kashmiri household, has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent 9 years in hiding beneath British police safety.
In 1998, Iran’s pro-reform authorities of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa, saying the menace in opposition to Rushdie was over.
But the multimillion-dollar bounty has since grown and the fatwa was by no means lifted: Khomeini’s successor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was suspended from Twitter in 2019 for saying the fatwa in opposition to Rushdie was “irrevocable.”
In an interview revealed by the New York Post on Wednesday, Matar mentioned he revered Khomeini however wouldn’t say if he was impressed by the fatwa. He mentioned he had “read a couple of pages” of “The Satanic Verses” and watched YouTube movies of the writer.
“I don’t like him very much,” Matar mentioned of Rushdie, as reported within the Post. “He’s someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems.”
Iran’s international ministry on Monday mentioned that Tehran shouldn’t be accused of being concerned within the assault. Matar is believed to have acted alone, police have mentioned.
Matar is a Shi’ite Muslim who was born in California to a household from Lebanon.
Prosecutors say he travelled to Chautauqua Institution, a retreat about 12 miles (19 km) from Lake Erie, the place he purchased a cross to Rushdie’s lecture.
Witnesses mentioned there have been no apparent safety checks on the lecture venue and that Matar didn’t converse as he attacked the writer. He was arrested on the scene by a New York State Police trooper after being wrestled to the bottom by viewers members.
Rushdie sustained extreme accidents within the assault, together with nerve harm in his arm, wounds to his liver, and the possible lack of a watch, his agent mentioned.
