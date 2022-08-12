Salman Rushdie attacked onstage in New York

New York: Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 due to his writing, was attacked on stage at an occasion in New York and suffered an obvious stab wound to the neck, based on New York State Police and an eyewitness.

A person rushed to the stage on the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Rushdie as he was being launched, an eyewitness stated. A State Trooper current on the occasion took the attacker into custody, police stated.

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked throughout a lecture. Credit:AP

Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital however his situation was not but recognized, police stated

“We are dealing with an emergency situation,” a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson stated.