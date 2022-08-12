Salman Rushdie attacked onstage in New York
New York: Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 due to his writing, was attacked on stage at an occasion in New York and suffered an obvious stab wound to the neck, based on New York State Police and an eyewitness.
A person rushed to the stage on the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Rushdie as he was being launched, an eyewitness stated. A State Trooper current on the occasion took the attacker into custody, police stated.
Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital however his situation was not but recognized, police stated
“We are dealing with an emergency situation,” a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson stated.
Rushdie fell to the ground when the person attacked him, and was then surrounded by a small group of people that held up his legs, seemingly to ship extra blood to his higher physique, because the attacker was restrained, based on a witness attending the lecture who requested to not be named.
Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim household, has confronted dying threats for his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims stated contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in lots of nations with giant Muslim populations upon its 1988 publication.
A yr later, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme chief, pronounced a fatwa, or non secular edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.
Rushdie went into hiding for a few years. The Iranian authorities later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived comparatively overtly lately. Iranian organisations, nonetheless, have raised a bounty value tens of millions of {dollars} for Rushdie’s homicide.