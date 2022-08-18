Salman Rushdie Attacker In Video From Jail: “I Don’t Like Him Very Much”

Hadi Matar rushed the stage and stabbed Salman Rushdie at an occasion in New York

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie mentioned he revered Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini however wouldn’t say if he was impressed by a fatwa issued by the previous Iranian chief, in response to a New York Post interview revealed on Wednesday.

Hadi Matar additionally advised the Post he had solely “read a couple pages” of Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses” and {that a} tweet within the winter asserting the creator’s go to to the Chautauqua Institution gave him the concept of going there.

Rushdie, 75, was set to ship a lecture on inventive freedom on the western New York venue when police say 24-year-old Matar rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born author on Friday final week.

Rushdie has lived with a bounty on his head since “The Satanic Verses” revealed in 1988 prompted Khomeini to problem a fatwa urging Muslims to kill him.

“I respect the Ayatollah. I think he’s a great person. That’s as far as I will say about that,” the Post cited Matar as saying in a video interview from the Chautauqua County Jail.

“I don’t like him very much,” Matar mentioned of Rushdie.

“He’s someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems,” he advised the Post, including that he had watched YouTube movies of Rushdie.

Matar denied being involved with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the Post reported.

Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not responsible to expenses of tried homicide and assault at a court docket look on Saturday, Barone has advised Reuters.

Matar additionally advised the Post he had taken a bus to Buffalo the day earlier than the assault after which took a Lyft trip to Chautauqua.

“I was hanging around pretty much. Not doing anything in particular, just walking around,” he advised the Post, including that he had slept on the grass on Thursday evening.

“I was just outside the whole time,” the paper quoted him as saying.

