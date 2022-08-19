Salman Rushdie attacker pleads not guilty, denied bail
“He’s entitled to a fair trial. He’s entitled to due process, no matter what he’s accused of,” Barone mentioned.
Judge David Foley declined that request, however he ordered the attorneys concerned within the case to not give interviews.
“No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue,” the decide mentioned.
Rushdie, 75, is getting therapy in a Pennsylvania hospital for extreme wounds. His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, has mentioned Rushdie had a broken liver and severed nerves in an arm, and will lose a watch.
Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt known as the assault “preplanned”.
The writer had simply taken the stage on the usually tranquil lakeside retreat for a dialogue of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression when Matar jumped onstage.
Henry Reese, 73, the cofounder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his brow, bruising and different minor accidents.
Matar, who lived in Fairview, New Jersey, together with his mom, is charged with tried homicide and assault. He might get many years in jail if convicted. He has pleaded not responsible.
AP