Salman Rushdie attacker pleads not guilty, denied bail

“He’s entitled to a fair trial. He’s entitled to due process, no matter what he’s accused of,” Barone mentioned.

Judge David Foley declined that request, however he ordered the attorneys concerned within the case to not give interviews.

Hadi Matar in court docket together with his public defence lawyer Nathaniel Barone. Credit:AP

“No speaking to the press until we have resolved this issue,” the decide mentioned.

Rushdie, 75, is getting therapy in a Pennsylvania hospital for extreme wounds. His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, has mentioned Rushdie had a broken liver and severed nerves in an arm, and will lose a watch.