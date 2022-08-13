Salman Rushdie severely injured in stabbing at lecture in New York; suspect in custody

Salman Rushdie, the writer whose writing led to loss of life threats from Iran within the Eighties, was stabbed Friday as he was about to offer a lecture in western New York, authorities stated. The 75-year-old writer was stabbed a minimum of as soon as within the neck and as soon as within the stomach, officers stated throughout a Friday night press convention. His agent later stated he has been positioned on a ventilator and can possible lose a watch.

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, was recognized because the suspect within the stabbing, Major Eugene J. Staniszewski of the New York State Police informed reporters. He had a go to entry the grounds, similar to the others who have been within the viewers, officers stated.

Matar was taken into custody by a state trooper assigned to the occasion, he added.

Authorities imagine he acted alone and are working to find out a motive for the assault.

Rushdie’s agent stated Friday night time that the writer is presently on a ventilator and can’t converse. He stated Rushdie will possible lose a watch, including that the nerves in his arm have been “severed” and his liver was “stabbed and damaged.”

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked throughout a lecture on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, on the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. Joshua Goodman / AP



An Associated Press reporter witnessed a person storm the stage on the Chautauqua Institution and start attacking Rushdie as he was being launched. Rushdie was pushed or fell to the ground, and the person was restrained.

Rushdie was rapidly surrounded by a small group of people that held up his legs, presumably to ship extra blood to his chest. Officials stated a health care provider who was within the viewers helped take care of Rushdie whereas they waited for EMTs to reach.

Rushdie’s agent confirmed Friday afternoon that he was in surgical procedure.

Staniszewski stated that the suspect additionally attacked one other speaker, who suffered a minor face damage. He was taken to a hospital and has been launched, Staniszewski stated.

Video stated to be of the aftermath of the assault was posted on social media.

New video exhibits the chaos moments after notable writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed. Police items have been on stage inside seconds. Video by way of MentNews pic.twitter.com/po8x0mrpj9 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 12, 2022

Hundreds of individuals within the viewers gasped on the sight of the assault and have been then evacuated.

“Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted after the assault.

Rushdie was on the occasion to debate “the United States as asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression,” in line with the Chautauqua Institution.

Video posted to Twitter appeared to indicate Rushdie being taken to a medical helicopter.

Salman Rushdie loaded onto Medevac. Very somber scene right here at Chautauqua pic.twitter.com/c6E9LJth7O — Horatio Gates (@HoratioGates3) August 12, 2022

Rushdie’s e-book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims take into account it to be blasphemous. A yr later, Iran’s late chief Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s loss of life.

Iran’s authorities has lengthy since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, however anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian spiritual basis raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that menace on the time, saying there was “no evidence” of individuals being within the reward. That yr, Rushdie revealed a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about his expertise dwelling underneath the fatwa.

In 2015, Rushdie addressed the killings of 12 individuals on the Paris satirical journal Charlie Hebdo, saying the best to free speech is absolute or else it is not free.

“Both John F. Kennedy and Nelson Mandela use the same three-word phrase which in my mind says it all, which is, ‘Freedom is Indivisible,'” he stated. “You can’t slice it up, otherwise it ceases to be freedom. You can dislike Charlie Hebdo. … But the fact that you dislike them has nothing to do with their right to speak.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan launched a press release condemning the assault on Friday night time, writing that “this act of violence is appalling.”

“All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery,” Sullivan stated. “We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Mr. Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing.”