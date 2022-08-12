Salman Rushdie stabbed: Javed Akhtar condemns ‘barbaric attack’ on The Satanic Verses author, urges action

Image Source : TWITTER Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in New York

Salman Rushdie, the creator whose controversial 1988 novel The Satanic Verses led to demise threats from Iran within the Eighties, was attacked Friday as he was about to provide a lecture in western New York. As per the eyewitnesses, a man storm the stage on the Chautauqua Institution and start punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being launched. The creator was taken or fell to the ground, and the person was restrained. Rushdie’s situation was not instantly recognized.

Javed Akhtar condemns assault on Salman Rushdie

After the unlucky assault on Rushdie at a public occasion, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to sentence the assault. He referred to as the attacker a ‘fanatic’. Akhtar wrote in his tweet, “I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker (sic).”

Amitav Ghosh prays for Rushdie’s well being

Indian creator Amitav Ghosh reacted to the assault on novelist Salman Rushdie. “Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Salman Rushdie controversies

Rushdie’s guide The Satanic Verses, printed in 1988, has been deemed controversial. As a results of which it has been banned in lots of nations, together with India. Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practising Muslims and himself is an atheist, was compelled to go underground as a bounty was placed on his head, which stays at this time. Rushdie, 75, has suffered years of demise threats for his controversial guide The Satanic Verses. In 1989, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini referred to as for Rushdie’s execution for publishing the guide.

Salman Rushdie well being replace

After the assault on stage, Rushdie was airlifted to a hospital for rapid therapy. As per eye witnesses, he suffered a number of stab wounds. Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul in a presser mentioned creator Salman Rushdie is alive and getting care at a neighborhood hospital after he was stabbed within the neck throughout an occasion. “He is alive and has been transported, airlifted, to safety… The event moderator was attacked as well; he’s getting the care he needs at a local hospital,” she mentioned.

(With inputs from information businesses)

