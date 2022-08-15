Salman Rushdie Stood Up For Freedom Of Expression: US’ Blinken’s Praise

Attack On Salman Rushdie: US Secretary Of State Blinken condemned assault on Salman Rushdie

Washington:

Asserting that Salman Rushdie has constantly stood up for the common rights of freedom of expression, freedom of faith and freedom of the press, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Sunday stated Iranian state establishments have incited violence towards the Indian-origin writer for generations and state-affiliated media lately gloated about an try on his life.

Salman Rushdie (75) was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident at a literary occasion in New York on Friday in what US authorities described as a “targeted, preplanned” assault. He is “pulling through” and has his “feisty and defiant” sense of humour intact regardless of battling extreme, life-changing accidents, his son and former spouse Padma Lakshmi stated on Sunday.

“We join those across the country and around the world who are keeping Salman Rushdie in our thoughts in the aftermath of this heinous attack,” Blinken stated in a press release.

“More than a literary giant, Rushdie has consistently stood up for the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press. While law enforcement officials continue to investigate the attack, I am reminded of the pernicious forces that seek to undermine these rights, including through hate speech and incitement to violence.

“Specifically, Iranian state establishments have incited violence towards Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media lately gloated concerning the try on his life. This is despicable,” he added.

The United States and its companions is not going to waver of their dedication to face as much as these threats, utilizing each applicable instrument at their disposal. The energy of Rushdie and that of all of these world wide who’ve endured such threats steels the resolve and underscores the crucial of standing united as a world group towards those that would problem these common rights, Blinken stated.