Salon trolled over ‘weird’ ScoMo video

A Melbourne hairdressing salon has been viciously trolled on-line after a video emerged of Prime Minister Scott Morrison washing a lady’s hair throughout a photograph op.

Mr Morrison obtained a heat welcome whereas visiting the Labor-held seat of Dunkley on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula on Friday.

While visiting Cocos Salon in Mount Eliza, the Prime Minister donned an apron and tested out his hair washing skills.

Footage exhibiting Mr Morrison gently massaging shampoo into first-year apprentice Courtney Trotter’s hair rapidly unfold throughout social media.

“That’s not too hard is it?” the Prime Minister requested concerning the washing approach.

“No, that’s fine,” Ms Trotter replied.

The 22-year-old stated Mr Morrison was “very gentle” and “did a good job for a first go”.

The salon posted an image with the Prime Minister on Facebook following his go to, with the caption “When ScoMo comes to Cocos”.

But not everybody was impressed with Mr Morrison’s hair washing try, with the salon copping lots of of vicious feedback over the go to.

“With everything going on in Aged Care at the moment, how could you possibly condone such a disgusting publicity stunt?” one particular person questioned.

“One of the weirdest election stunts ever in Australia. Not sure I’d want to be a part of it. Creepy, really,” one other particular person wrote.

“This was the weirdest, creepiest thing I’ve seen in a very long time. Seriously,” one other added.

One particular person wrote: “Turns out he can hold a hose after all. Why on earth would any business agree to let this man in after he destroyed us!”

Other commenters even went so far as suggesting they’d boycott the salon over Mr Morrison’s go to.

Mr Morrison’s newest try to chase votes in a marginal seat got here as extra explosive textual content messages concerning the Prime Minister had been dropped at mild.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce described Mr Morrison as a “hypocrite and a liar” who could “rearrange the truth to a lie” in leaked textual content messages despatched through the furore over Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

News.com.au has obtained a replica of the complete textual content alternate and confirmed the blunt character evaluation was despatched to a 3rd social gathering to “pass on” to Ms Higgins in March, 2021.

The messages had been despatched when Mr Joyce was nonetheless a backbencher and earlier than he returned to the Nationals management.

“He is a hypocrite and a liar from my observations and that is over a long time. I have never trusted him and I dislike how he earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie,” Mr Joyce wrote.

“I and Scott, he is Scott until I recognise his office, don’t get along.”

The Nationals chief “unreservedly apologised” to the Prime Minister simply hours earlier than the story broke on Friday. Mr Morrison stated he had accepted the apology.

This comes just days after Mr Joyce demanded that the serving cupboard minister alleged to have referred to as Mr Morrison “a complete psycho” in leaked textual content messages “out themselves”.

“I would suggest that if you know anything about this don’t wait to be outed, out yourself,” he stated.

“And give an explanation.

“Maybe it was a bad day in the office, I don’t know. That’s a better way to do it.”