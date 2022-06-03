Sam Curran smashes Hampshire with stellar allround display





Surrey 228 for 4 (Curran 69, Jacks 64, Narine 52) beat Hampshire Hawks 156 (Curran 5-30) by 72 runs

Sam Curran produced an excellent efficiency with bat and ball as Surrey thrashed Hampshire by 72 runs to maneuver to the highest of the South Group and preserve their 100 per cent file on this yr’s Vitality Blast.

The 23-year-old made 69 off 38 balls as Surrey piled up 228 for 4 – their second-highest complete in T20 historical past – earlier than taking a career-best 5 for 30 together with three wickets in an over as Hampshire have been dismissed for 156.

A Kia Oval crowd of 15,000 was handled to some spectacular hitting, first by Curran and Will Jacks, who hammered 131 from 73 balls for the second wicket, after which by Sunil Narine, who added 52 from 23 deliveries.

It was Surrey’s highest complete at The Kia Oval for seven years and an excessive amount of for a Hampshire facet hampered by the absence of their finest batsman James Vince by way of sickness. James Fuller top-scored with 43 of their reply however they continue to be winless after 4 video games.

Yet it began properly for them. After electing to bowl first they made a breakthrough within the first over when Liam Dawson spun one by way of Jason Roy’s defences.

But Jacks and Curran have been quickly flaying their assault to all elements. Between them, they hit ten sixes and 9 fours in a partnership that was Surrey’s third-highest in T20 and eclipsed their earlier finest towards Hampshire when Jacks and Laurie Evans placed on 118 on the Ageas Bowl two years in the past.

Jack hit 64 off 36 balls with 5 sixes – his second fifty on this season’s competitors – and Curran additionally cleared the rope 5 instances, together with successive blows off Mason Crane to take him to his fifty. Crane’s three overs of leg spin disappeared for 58 runs.

Dawson briefly dragged issues again by dismissing each batsmen within the thirteenth over. Jacks was brilliantly caught by the diving Crane at vast mid-off earlier than Crane took a far simpler catch within the covers to dismiss Curran for 69 off 38 deliveries.

But Hampshire’s struggling was removed from over. Narine showcased spectacular timing and energy to smash 52 from simply 23 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes and their reply started badly with Nick Gubbins acrobatically caught within the covers by Kieron Pollard off Reece Topley’s second ball.

Ben McDermott and Tom Prest briefly raised Hampshire hopes by including 54 off 23 balls with McDermott depositing a supply from Topley onto the Harleyford Road earlier than Curran produced his decisive burst, bowling Prest as he swung throughout the road, deceiving McDermott with a slower ball which the Australian chipped to mid-on and having Donald taken at mid-off off a top-edge.

Curran then returned to bowl Nathan Ellis and pin Fuller lbw to finish a formidable evening’s work.





