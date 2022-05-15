Sam Robson stars again before rain has final say in Middlesex rearguard

Middlesex 195 and 133 for 3 (Robson 101*) drew with Nottinghamshire 415 and 295 for five dec (Mullaney 100*, Clarke 66*, Fletcher 51)

Sam Robson ‘s second successive century, mixed with a day downpour, denied Nottinghamshire high spot in LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two as Middlesex salvaged a draw at Lord’s.

Robson’s resolute knock of 101 not out, supported by a fair grittier unbeaten 18 from Max Holden, thwarted Nottinghamshire’s bowlers as they pressed for the victory that might have lifted them above their hosts on the summit.

The Middlesex pair shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 101 to steer their facet to 133 for 3 – chasing a nominal goal of 516 – earlier than rain worn out Nottinghamshire’s hopes of forcing a 3rd consecutive Championship win.

The contest was ultimately deserted simply earlier than 5pm, leaving the guests ruing their resolution to not make Middlesex observe on after dismissing them for 195 first time round.

Survival had successfully been the intention for the Seaxes ever since day two and Robson and Holden dug in once more after resuming at 69 for 3, including solely three runs within the first six overs.

Holden had already been on the crease for greater than two hours earlier than he progressed into double figures however, though Stuart Broad beat the bat numerous occasions, the pair managed to see off his preliminary spell.

James Pattinson appeared probably the most harmful of the Nottinghamshire seamers, unleashing a ball that reared up at Robson and brushed his glove, solely to drop simply in need of Ben Duckett at second slip.

Robson fended off one other rising supply from Pattinson by the vacant third slip space to advance to 96 – and he leg-glanced the subsequent one to the boundary as nicely, mentioning his hundred from 177 balls.