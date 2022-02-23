Sam Truloff stars on one-day debut before Gurinder Sandhu sinks Victoria
After a speedy opening stand the house facet’s chase fell away then collapsed after Nic Maddinson’s run out
Queensland 6 for 285 (Truloff 80, Renshaw 57, Peirson 56) beat Victoria 193 (Maddinson 52, Sandhu 4-42) by 92 runs
Victoria raced out of the blocks within the chase as MacKenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk added 58 in lower than 9 overs however from there issues fell away.
The day had not began properly for Queensland when Max Bryant was caught behind within the first over. Matt Renshaw, who’s a standby participant for the upcoming Pakistan tour, anchored the early a part of the innings with 57 off 76 balls earlier than he was caught behind off Henry Thornton.
Truloff and Peirson initially took their time earlier than accelerating. Truloff’s fifty got here from 63 balls whereas Peirson skipped to his from 45. James Bazley’s speedy 28 helped add the ending touches as the ultimate ten overs introduced 95 runs.