Sam Truloff stars on one-day debut before Gurinder Sandhu sinks Victoria

After a speedy opening stand the house facet’s chase fell away then collapsed after Nic Maddinson’s run out

Queensland 6 for 285 (Truloff 80, Renshaw 57, Peirson 56) beat Victoria 193 (Maddinson 52, Sandhu 4-42) by 92 runs

Sam Truloff loved a memorable one-day debut as he top-scored for Queensland and produced an excellent run out in a convincing 92-run victory over Victoria within the Marsh Cup.

Truloff’s 80 helped carry Queensland from an unsure 4 for 126 within the twenty eighth over in a 102-run stand with captain Jimmy Peirson who struck three sixes in his 56 off 47 balls.

Victoria raced out of the blocks within the chase as MacKenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk added 58 in lower than 9 overs however from there issues fell away.

Glenn Maxwell , enjoying his first recreation for Victoria since October 2019, was bowled by an excellent supply from Gurinder Sandhu which nipped again between bat and pad then he had Jonathan Merlo caught behind two balls later.

The in-form Nic Maddinson turned key to Victoria’s hopes and he added 55 in 10 overs alongside Sam Harper earlier than a last collapse determined the sport. It began when Maddinson was caught brief by Truloff’s direct hit from backward level and three wickets would fall with the rating on 157 earlier than Sandhu went on to complete with 4.

The day had not began properly for Queensland when Max Bryant was caught behind within the first over. Matt Renshaw, who’s a standby participant for the upcoming Pakistan tour, anchored the early a part of the innings with 57 off 76 balls earlier than he was caught behind off Henry Thornton.

Truloff and Peirson initially took their time earlier than accelerating. Truloff’s fifty got here from 63 balls whereas Peirson skipped to his from 45. James Bazley’s speedy 28 helped add the ending touches as the ultimate ten overs introduced 95 runs.