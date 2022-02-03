Samajwadi Party Writes To Election Commission Over Yogi Adityanath’s Language

Yogi Adityanath had mentioned that SP’s ‘crimson cap’ symbolises rioting and criminals. (FILE)

Lucknow:

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting it to challenge an instruction to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to comply with the “language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct.”

In its letter addressed to the ECI, the SP alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister incessantly makes use of the phrases comparable to “goons” and “mafia” for the occasion throughout election campaigning.

Earlier this week, Yogi Adityanath had mentioned that SP’s ‘crimson cap’ symbolises rioting and criminals.

Following this Samajwadi Party ally RLD occasion’s chief Jayant Chaudhary mentioned, “Youths, farmers and labourers are supporting SP-RLD alliance, which seems to be adding to the BJP’s frustration… The language he uses doesn’t suit the Chief Minister’s post. He is threatening us. He probably couldn’t understand the mood of this region.”

The Uttar Pradesh meeting election for the 403 meeting seats can be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will happen on March 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)