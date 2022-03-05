Samantha Markle suing Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex faces a contemporary authorized battle from her half-sister Samantha Markle, who disputes claims the actress grew up in “virtual poverty”.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister is reportedly suing the Duchess for weaving a “rags to royalty” story about herself.

Samantha Markle is suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation following claims she made in her bombshell Oprah interview final yr, The Sun reviews.

In the interview, Meghan opened as much as Oprah Winfrey about royal life, whereas talking about her life rising up with mum Doria Ragland.

But in paperwork seen by TMZ, Samantha claims Meghan spun a “rags to royalty” narrative about herself which she claims is fake.

She additionally reportedly claims Meghan unfold lies with the intention to bolster the notion she’s overcome with leeching members of the family.

According to TMZ, the paperwork allege Meghan fabricated a narrative of rising up in “virtual poverty”.

She additionally factors out she and Meghan share the identical dad, Thomas Markle, but Meghan suggesting to Oprah she grew up an solely youngster, saying: “I would have loved to have had siblings”.

Samantha says dad Thomas paid for Meghan to attend “elite and expensive private schools,” in addition to dancing and appearing courses.

And she reportedly provides their dad coated Meghan’s tuition and residing bills when she went to Northwestern University within the US.

The half-sister goes on to say Meghan falsely mentioned she had final seen Samantha “at least 18, 19 years ago and before that, 10 years before that”.

And she says Meghan was incorrect when she instructed Oprah Samantha had solely modified her surname to Markle after Meghan began relationship Harry.

The former royal’s relative claims the alleged lies had been supposed so “they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted by” Meghan.

And she says Meghan’s phrases have prevented her from getting jobs, whereas inflicting emotional and psychological misery.

Meghan’s lawyer Michael Kump instructed TMZ: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

This article initially appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.