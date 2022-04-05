Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Yashoda’ to release on August 12

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming movie ‘Yashoda’, directed by Hari and Harish, will hit screens on August 12 this 12 months, the makers introduced on Tuesday. The movie has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies. Making the announcement, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad stated, “Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of ‘Yashoda’. We’re simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12.

“Shoot can be wrapped up by May finish. This motion thriller has a plot that may pull nationwide degree viewers to theatres. Finishing a significant schedule in a large set lately, we’re heading to a different shoot schedule as we speak in Kodaikanal.”

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are enjoying main roles. Music for the movie is by Manisharma and dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr. Challa Bhagyalaxmi. M. Sukumar is the director of Photography for the movie, which can have its stunts choreographed by Venkat.

Apart from this, Samantha, can be seen in Gunasekhar’s legendary movie ‘Shaakuntalam.’ The upcoming mythology-based film, which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its last leg of the post-production part now. Starring Samantha because the queen, Dev Mohan performs King Dushyanta, whereas Allu Arjun’s six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha can be seen as Prince Bharata. Also, the actress will quickly work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a mission titled ‘Arrangements Of Love’. Reportedly, she is going to play the position of a bisexual character, who runs her personal detective company.

She additionally awaits the discharge of her subsequent movie ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal’ alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical launch on April 28, 2022.