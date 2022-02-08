Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker wear pantsuit that designer thought no one would like

There are instances when the stuff you assume gained’t work, unexpectedly find yourself being an enormous hit. This is the case with this Doh Tak Keh designer who thought nobody would love one of many outfits she had designed – a pantsuit. She was fortunately shocked when it grew to become a success – a lot in order that it was worn by actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara, Alaya and plenty of extra.

The designer shared a video about candy flip of occasions on the model’s official Instagram web page. “Zuber Ji (our embroiderer) was rightttt – TRUE STORY!! A year later, this pantsuit did make it our best sellers list,” they wrote.

The clip opens to point out a dialog the designer had with the embroiderer. “Me: Nobody’s going to wear that!! Zuber Ji: It’s going be our bestseller.” The video additionally exhibits the individuals who donned the outfit.

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Love this video,” wrote an Instagram person. “This is amazing,” posted one other. “So sweet,” expressed a 3rd.

Take a have a look at the posts that exhibits Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Swara Bhasker carrying the piece:

What are your ideas on the video and the story?