Samantha’s cryptic tweet on ‘kindness has expiry date’ leaves fans guessing if it’s for Naga Chaitanya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA, NAGA CHAITANYA Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted methods after 4 years of marriage.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a sequence of cryptic tweets on Saturday night. Samantha’s tweets talked about how her silence or kindness shouldn’t be thought of as her ignorance or weak point. This left her followers guessing if she focused it towards her ex-husband Naga Chitanya. In her first tweet, Samantha shared a well-known quote from non secular chief Dalai Lama which learn, “Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, my kindness for weakness.” She retweeted her tweet and added, “Kindness can have an expiry date. #JustSaying.”

In no time Samantha’s followers began guessing the rationale behind Samantha’s tweet. One of the followers wrote, “Whatsapp forward message max.” Another one wrote, “Why do people say these things aloud? Sounds childish to me.” One web person in contrast Samantha’s tweet to filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma’s and stated, “These day @Samanthaprabhu2 is popping into @RGVzoomin. Not in a position to perceive her tweets in any respect…from subsequent time #samantha has to say ‘only for intellectuals’.” A few of them asked if it is for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. A user wrote, “Is this due to Chay?”

Last month, Samantha unfollowed Naga on Instagram and shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Stories.”Sometimes, the power inside is not an enormous fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it is only a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘hold going, you bought this,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Samantha parted ways with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. The couple announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Yashoda’, which is directed by Hari and Harish. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 12 this year. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies.

Also learn: ‘Never ever get a tattoo,’ advises Samantha Ruth Prabhu after split with Naga Chaitanya

Apart from this, Samantha will probably be seen in Gunasekhar’s legendary movie ‘Shaakuntalam.’ Starring Samantha because the queen, Dev Mohan performs King Dushyanta, whereas Allu Arjun’s six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will probably be seen as Prince Bharata. Also, she’s going to quickly work with Downton Abbey director Philip John on a undertaking titled ‘Arrangements Of Love’. Further, Samantha awaits the discharge of her subsequent movie ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal’ alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.