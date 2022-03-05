Sambhavna Seth posts video of her dog watching her clip on laptop

Actor Sambhavna Seth, who rose to fame with the truth present Bigg Boss, is an avid consumer of Instagram. She usually posts varied movies that by no means fail to create a buzz amongst folks. Besides her private Instagram web page, she additionally manages one other web page that showcases the lovable antics of her 4 canines Coco, Cherry, Candy and ChunChun. The web page is stuffed with varied movies that usually go away folks with a smile. Case in level, this clip exhibiting one in every of her canines watching a video of hers on laptop computer.

“Every view matters…dosto mummy papa ko pyaar do,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out a textual content insert that reads, “Mummy papa ki loyal audience. ” The video reveals the very cute doggo named ChunChun sitting on a mattress and intently wanting on the laptop computer.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about eight hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 26,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback. There have been many who wrote that the canine is completely cute.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Chunchun is so cute,” expressed one other. Many different expressed related notions.

What are your ideas on the video?