Samiullah Shinwari returns for Afghanistan’s Asia Cup campaign
Afghanistan are in Group B and can open their Asia Cup marketing campaign on August 27 towards Sri Lanka in Dubai, earlier than taking up Bangladesh in Sharjah on August 30.
“The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event,” Afghanistan’s chief selector Noor Malikzai stated. “Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi.”
Seam bowler Nijat Masoud, spinner Qais Ahmad, and allrounder Sharafuddin Ashraf will journey with the facet to the UAE as reserves. However, there was no place for Ihsanullah Janat, who had made his T20I debut earlier this 12 months towards Zimbabwe.
Afghanistan are at present in Ireland for a five-match T20I sequence. Having misplaced the primary two matches, Afghanistan gained the following two to arrange a decider in Belfast on Wednesday, after which the workforce will depart to the UAE for the Asia Cup.
Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari