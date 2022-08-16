Samiullah Shinwari returns for Afghanistan’s Asia Cup campaign





Samiullah Shinwari , the 34-year-old allrounder, has been recalled to Afghanistan’s 17-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup within the UAE. Mohammad Nabi continues to steer the facet, which additionally consists of legspinner Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan are in Group B and can open their Asia Cup marketing campaign on August 27 towards Sri Lanka in Dubai, earlier than taking up Bangladesh in Sharjah on August 30.

“The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event,” Afghanistan’s chief selector Noor Malikzai stated. “Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi.”

Shinwari has represented Afghanistan in 64 T20Is since his debut in 2010, however has not performed a world match since March 2020 . He was recalled on the again of his performances for Boost Defenders within the recently-concluded Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), the place he scored 202 runs from 9 matches at a median of 33.66.

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad , who was changed by Mujeeb ur Rahman for the continued sequence towards Ireland, additionally made a comeback for the Asia Cup. Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Naveen-ul-Haq saved their locations within the squad.

Ibrahim and Shahidi had strengthened their declare to a spot within the facet with strong performances within the SCL. Shahidi was the event’s main run-getter with 411 at 58.71, whereas Ibrahim scored 318 runs at a median of 53. Fast bowler Naveen was the second highest wicket-taker within the T20 Blast this season, with 24 wickets from 14 matches for Leicestershire.

Seam bowler Nijat Masoud, spinner Qais Ahmad, and allrounder Sharafuddin Ashraf will journey with the facet to the UAE as reserves. However, there was no place for Ihsanullah Janat, who had made his T20I debut earlier this 12 months towards Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan are at present in Ireland for a five-match T20I sequence. Having misplaced the primary two matches, Afghanistan gained the following two to arrange a decider in Belfast on Wednesday, after which the workforce will depart to the UAE for the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari





