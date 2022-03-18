Samoa locks down after recording its first community COVID-19 case

toggle caption Dean Purcell/AP

Dean Purcell/AP

The Pacific island nation of Samoa has detected its very first case of community-transmitted COVID-19 because the begin of the pandemic, prompting a nationwide lockdown on account of being this weekend.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata-afa stated in a news conference late Thursday that the nation can be positioned below a state of emergency and faculties, gyms, nightclubs and bars can be closed Friday. Shops and different companies can proceed to function till Saturday evening, she stated, when at midnight a nation-wide lockdown of its some 200,000 residents will start and final till not less than Tuesday.

The neighborhood case is a lady who examined constructive Thursday throughout required testing earlier than boarding a global flight, The Samoa Observer reports.

According to a report submitted to the Ministry of Health, the person developed signs Saturday, however continued to maneuver concerning the neighborhood throughout the week, touring to a number of locations equivalent to church, the library and the market, in accordance with the information outlet. The particular person has since been remoted and get in touch with tracing begun.

This is the nation’s second lockdown of the yr. In late January, Samoan officers restricted the motion of its individuals after passengers on a flight from Australia examined constructive in quarantine.

Samoa recorded its very first COVID-19 case in November 2020 and has since racked up over 40 circumstances and no deaths, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University. But till this week, all the earlier circumstances have been caught in quarantine.

This yr has up to now seen the pandemic attain crevices of the world, such because the Pacific, that had beforehand managed to maintain the virus largely at bay for almost two years.

Along with Samoa, the archipelago nation of Kiribati additionally went into lockdown in January when it detected its first cases of community transmission. Before that, Kiribati had solely recorded two COVID circumstances. The nation now has over 3,000 and 13 individuals have died, according to the WHO.

The subsequent month, Tonga, which had beforehand recorded just one case, additionally detected its first community-transmission of COVID-19 after worldwide support started pouring into the nation following the eruption of an enormous underwater volcano in mid-January. Now the nation has over 2,000 cases and two individuals have died.

Even the tiny island nation of Niue, solely a little bit over 100 square-miles in measurement and situated some 1,500 miles northeast of New Zealand, detected its very first COVID-19 case last week when a flight passenger arriving from New Zealand examined constructive.

Palau, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and the French territories of New Caledonia and French Polynesia have all seen spikes in COVID-19 because the begin of the yr. Meanwhile, the Federated States of Micronesia, Tuvalu and Nauru have but to report a single case.

The isolation of Pacific nations has performed to their benefit throughout the pandemic, as they had been in a position to shut their borders rapidly. But having fun with a comparatively COVID-free life the previous two years hasn’t been with out nice value to their tourism and commodity-dependent economies, experts say.