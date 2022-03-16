Samosa with jalebi filling? Watch the making of a dish that’s confusing netizens

That is solely by no means a dearth of weird meals mixtures on the Internet. And these recipes typically use one staple favorite, for instance dosa, or momo and now, samosa. In this video that has been shared by RJ Rohan on his Instagram web page, one will get to see the making of a really weird dish – jalebi samosa. Yes, you learn that proper.

The two meals which are typically eaten individually and loved completely have now come collectively on this weird medley of kinds. The video opens to indicate the samosa filling being ready by taking some jalebi after which crushing it into smaller items. This filling is then put contained in the flour wrap that makes the samosa. After this, the samosa is sealed and deep fried in some sizzling oil.

The commentary within the video is kind of humorous and it ends to indicate how it’s being served with some chutney that appears fairly crimson and watery. “Hallo Frands. Jalebi aur samose dono chodne ka waqt agaya hai,” [Hello friends, it’s time to stop eating both samosa and jalebi] reads the caption that this video was shared with.

Watch the weird dish within the making under:

This video was posted on Instagram round 19 hours in the past and it has to this point garnered virtually 37,000 views. It has additionally gathered many feedback from individuals who couldn’t actually digest this dish. Pun meant.

An Instagram consumer took to the feedback part in an effort to write, “Hahahaha.” “Hey bhagwan,” reads one other remark. It is full with a crying face emoji. A 3rd remark reads, “Hahaha the way you say aye haye.”

What are your ideas on jalebi samosa? Would you want to present it a strive?