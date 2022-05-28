Samrat Prithviraj, Jurassic World Dominion, Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Movies taking over cinemas in June 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Movies releasing in June 2022 | Full listing

Highlights Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major are the main regional releases in June

Jurassic World: Dominion will look to dominate world field workplace after June 10 launch

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s comedy movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo will goal household viewers

The month of June will see quite a few big-budget, spectacle films launched in cinema halls that promise the quintessential massive display expertise. Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional films might be vying for supremacy on the field workplace that’s ripe for the taking after the Covid-19 unfold has subsided and the viewers is coming again to the theaters in massive numbers however just for the appropriate form of movie. Lets us check out films that might be launched within the month of June, in cinemas and on OTT platforms.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to enthrall the followers along with his historic movie Samrat Prithviraj, co-starring Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It releases on June 3.

Major

Adivi Sesh-starrer pan-India film Major will deliver to life the heroics of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film will conflict with Samrat Prithviraj on June 3.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era, based mostly on the hit British sequence, is slated to be theatrically launched in India on June 3. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film of the identical identify.

Vikram

Vikram, a Tamil movie headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be launched on June 3. It additionally co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Jungle Cry

Abhay Deol-led movie Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged youngsters profitable the celebrated International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will launch on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Abhay performs real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena within the film, directed by Sagar Ballary.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to entertain followers with their dinosaur saga in Jurassic World’s new installment. The much-awaited Hollywood movie will launch on June 10.

Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon

Veteran theatre director Anamika Haksar’s function directorial debut Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon will launch in cinema halls countrywide on June 10.

Ardh

Rubina Dilaik and Rajpal Yadav’s Ardh will premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 10. Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the movie is a narrative of a struggling actor, performed by Rajpal Yadav, in Mumbai.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-starrer 777 Charlie might be launched in cinemas on June 10. The Kannada journey comedy-drama movie is directed by Kiranraj Okay.

Nikamma

Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, is about to be launched theatrically on June 17. Billed as an motion entertainer, the movie is directed by Sabbir Khan of Heropanti and Baaghi fame.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal, is slated to be launched in theatres on June 17. A follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz, the upcoming film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir who penned and helmed the primary movie within the franchise as nicely.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth-starrer psychological thriller movie Spiderhead will premiere on Netflix on June 17.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming function Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is about to be theatrically launched on June 24. Inspired by true occasions, the movie is billed as a “dark humour laced satire”. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo is about to hit the theatres on June 24. The household comedy-drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions and in addition stars Maniesh Paul, Anil Kapor and Neetu Kapoor.