Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped

Samsung SM-A042F — tipped to be the Galaxy A04 Core — has been noticed on benchmarking web site Geekbench. The itemizing means that the handset might function 3GB of RAM. The purported Samsung Galaxy A04 Core might additionally run on Android 12 out-of-the-box, as per the entry. It can be seen listed with the MT6765V/CB SoC with a base frequency of two.3GHz, which is claimed to be a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Samsung is but to announce any particulars concerning the rumoured Galaxy A04 Core.

According to an entry on leak monitoring web site SlashLeaks, the above-mentioned mannequin quantity belongs to the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core. The entry additionally mentions, citing the Geekbench itemizing, that the telephone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with a Rogue GE8320 GPU. However, the South Korean firm is but to announce any particulars concerning the purported Galaxy A04 Core

In the previous, the alleged advertising photographs of the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core had leaked on-line, as per a report. The handset is claimed to be a brand new price range smartphone within the A-series. Samsung is tipped to launch the inexpensive telephone because the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

In the leaked photographs, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core will be seen with an Infinity-V show. The handset might be launched in Black, Copper, and Green color choices, as per the report. The photographs additionally counsel that the design of the Galaxy A04 Core is an identical to its predecessor with a barely totally different sample surrounding the rear digital camera module. The rumoured price range telephone was earlier reported to function Samsung’s Exynos 850 SoC, which isn’t in step with the Geekbench itemizing for the handset.

