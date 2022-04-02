Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

Samsung Galaxy F13 launch might be across the nook because the handset has now been noticed on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The itemizing gives a glimpse into some doable specs of the handset. The purported Samsung Galaxy F13 is listed with an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM. As per the itemizing, Moto G22 might run on Android 12. Samsung Galaxy F13 is purported to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 that was launched in India in April final 12 months. The upcoming Galaxy F-series telephone is speculated to return as a rebranded model of the Galaxy A13 as properly.

The purported Samsung Galaxy F13 has appeared on Geekbench with mannequin quantity SM-E135F. The handset has scored 157 factors in single-core testing and 587 factors in multi-core testing. The itemizing means that the Galaxy F13 might be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The itemizing suggests a most clock pace of 2GHz. Furthermore, the smartphone is predicted to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It ought to be famous that Samsung hasn’t made any announcement across the Galaxy F13’s launch but.

The Galaxy F13 is predicted to succeed final 12 months’s Galaxy F12. To recall, Galaxy F13 was launched in India with a beginning worth of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The top-end 4GB + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy F12 contains a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V Display with a 20:9 side ratio and as much as 90Hz refresh fee. The telephone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, together with 4GB RAM. It has a quad rear digicam setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 main sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The telephone additionally has an 8-megapixel selfie digicam. The telephone packs as much as 128GB of onboard storage and contains a 6,000mAh battery that helps 15W quick charging.

