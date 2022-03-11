Samsung Galaxy F23 5G First Impressions: More Powerful and 5G-Ready

Samsung appears to be making an attempt to make amends for its poorly executed Galaxy F22 (Review) smartphone from final 12 months with the launch of the Galaxy F23 5G. This new mannequin has the next beginning value, however one look on the spec sheet and you may discover some large updates. The Galaxy F23 5G is all set to go on sale in India on March 16 and since we have solely simply acquired our unit, we thought we would provide you with a peek at what you possibly can count on.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is priced beginning at Rs. 17,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is the one I’ve. For Rs. 1,000 extra, you may get 8GB RAM and the identical quantity of storage. The excellent news is that the inner storage is expandable because of the devoted microSD slot.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a 5,000mAh battery inside

Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo/ Gadgets360

Samsung despatched me a unit within the Forest Green color, and the Galaxy F23 5G can also be accessible in Aqua Blue. The plastic again panel has a matte end, which does an okay job of masking fingerprints. The deep inexperienced shade is just seen at sure angles beneath gentle and it seems virtually black at different angles. I’ve to say, it seems fairly good and virtually makes up for the dated design of the entrance.

The Galaxy F23 5G is a chunky cellphone, because it packs a 5,000mAh battery. It does assist quick charging (as much as 25W), however a charger is not included within the field. Just like Samsung’s flagships, the packaging of its finances telephones has now began turning into lighter. The field solely has the a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a SIM eject device.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a minor digicam bump on the again and has the same old ports and buttons, together with a headphone jack. The fingerprint sensor is built-in into the ability button. In my temporary time with this cellphone, I’ve discovered the Galaxy F23 5G comfy to carry because of the rounded sides of the body.

Design-wise, the Galaxy F23 positively seems like a finances smartphone with its thick show bezels and gaping chin. In reality, it isn’t too completely different from its predecessor, however the modifications are noticeable as soon as you start utilizing it. The show now has a full-HD+ decision and a 120Hz refresh price, that are each higher than what the Galaxy F22 provided, however this has come at the price of shedding the AMOLED panel. The LCD display screen on the Galaxy F23 5G is alright, however lacks the vibrancy of Samsung’s Super AMOLED shows.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a wide selection of ports and two slots for Nano-SIMs, together with one for a microSD card

Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo/ Gadgets360

The subsequent large improve is the SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, which isn’t notably new, however is lots highly effective and we have thus far seen it in higher-priced telephones such because the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Review) and Xiaomi Mi 10i (Review). I’m anticipating gaming efficiency to be comparatively good – this was certainly one of our important complaints with the Galaxy F22.

Samsung has additionally upgraded the primary rear digicam within the Galaxy F23 5G with a 50-megapixel sensor. I’m hoping to see higher outcomes than what the Galaxy F22 managed, as its low-light efficiency was very disappointing. The Galaxy F23 5G additionally has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 2-megapixel macro digicam on the again. Selfies are dealt with by an 8-megapixel entrance digicam.

Samsung has been on the highest of its recreation with regards to the software program of its current launches, and it is good to see the identical stage of consideration paid to finances choices too. The Galaxy F23 5G runs OneUI 4.1 primarily based on Android 12, and Samsung has promised two years of OS upgrades and 4 years of safety updates, which is de facto good.

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G places it in shut quarters with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition. The Galaxy F23 5G is at a slight drawback for the reason that others supply higher bundled equipment, together with quick chargers. Can the Galaxy F23 5G ship a ok consumer expertise to make it price contemplating? We will probably be testing the efficiency, cameras and battery lifetime of the Galaxy F23 5G over the subsequent couple of days, so do not miss our full overview coming quickly.