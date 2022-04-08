Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has silently been launched by the South Korean tech big. The firm’s newest addition to its Galaxy M-series lineup sports activities a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ show with a 120Hz refresh charge. It includes a 108-megapixel quad digital camera setup, together with a 32-megapixel selfie digital camera. The handset is provided with as much as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and helps 25W quick charging.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G worth is but to be revealed by the corporate. The smartphone has been listed on the Samsung Mobile Press web site in Blue, Brown, and Green color choices. Samsung has not but introduced pricing and availability in varied markets, together with India.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specs

According to specifications shared on Samsung’s web site, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs on Android-12 based mostly One UI 4.1. It includes a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ show with a 120Hz refresh charge. Under the hood, the Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset that’s paired with as much as 6GB of RAM.

For images and movies, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is provided with a 108-megapixel main digital camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle digital camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The handset additionally sports activities a 32-megapixel front-facing digital camera for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with as much as 128GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable (as much as 1TB) through a microSD card slot. Connectivity choices embody 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2. Sensors on board embody an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, gentle sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W quick charging help. It measures 164.7×77.0x7.4mm and weighs 176g, in line with the corporate.