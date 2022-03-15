Samsung Galaxy S22 does not like drops! But can it beat iPhone 13’s durability?

Samsung Galaxy S22 drop take a look at reveals it cracks simply if falling flat on its show. The Galaxy S22 Ultra survived higher.

Samsung made some daring claims with the Galaxy S22’s sturdiness issue final month. With its Armour Aluminium body and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass panels, the cellphone is anticipated to outlive cracks from common drops. Our Galaxy S22 Plus took a dip on the wood flooring and got here out unscathed. However, what occurs when the S22 hits a pavement from waist top? One YouTube creator discovered this out the exhausting method.

PBKreviews performed a drop take a look at of the Galaxy S22 on the channel, exhibiting how the cellphone reacts when dropped from a standard waist top. A drop on its metallic body facet brought on up some dents and scratches however nothing important to the cellphone’s primary construction. However, it turned important when the Gorilla Glass Victus sides took the hit.

Galaxy S22 drop take a look at reveals worrisome consequence

In the drop test, the Galaxy S22’s glass entrance and rear ended up getting cracks. This occurred when the cellphone was dropped from the waist top. The glass shattered, as anticipated of any glass bodied cellphone. However, it was not all a nasty information for the Samsung Galaxy S22 for the reason that cellphone stored working and not using a glitch.

In truth, after repeated drops from numerous angles, the Galaxy S22 stored working simply effective.

The sight of a shattered glass on a high-end Samsung cellphone isn’t comforting, particularly when firms declare nice sturdiness of their construct high quality. Note which you could change the glass from Samsung however that’s goes to situation a hefty restore invoice in your Samsung system.

The iPhone 13 with its Ceramic Shield glass and aluminium body additionally fares related on a waist-height drop. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has confirmed to be stronger proudly owning to its Stainless Steel body. However, all glass bodied telephones are prone to crack, given that cup is a brittle substance.

Hence, it’s at all times suggested to slap on a case in your high-end Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13 to maintain it secure from unintentional drops. A case may make the cellphone really feel cumbersome however might prevent hundreds of Rupees within the case of an unintentional drop.