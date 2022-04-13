Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 May Not Ship With MediaTek SoCs

Samsung was anticipated to change to MediaTek SoCs for the Galaxy S22 FE smartphone and the Galaxy S23 collection. However, it’s being reported that the South Korean tech large is probably not making the transfer for now. The aforementioned smartphones are anticipated to reach within the second half of 2022. Samsung has to this point supplied Qualcomm Snapdragon or Exynos chipsets with its high-end smartphones, just like the just lately launched Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. The firm is but to formally reveal any info relating to these rumoured handsets.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), Samsung could not launch a MediaTek-powered smartphone for some time. The Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy S23 are anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset for now. If, or when, Samsung decides to maneuver to MediaTek chipsets for its flagship handsets, we may see Dimensity SoCs utilized in favour of the Snapdragon chipsets. Even within the case of its upcoming smartphones, Samsung is anticipated to retain the usage of its Exynos SoCs.

This hearsay stands in stark distinction to a latest report that urged that the Galaxy S22 FE handset and the Samsung Galaxy S23 collection may function MediaTek processors. Samsung has already launched MediaTek SoCs to its A-series, F-series, and M-series of reasonably priced smartphones. So, it’s extremely doubtless that we could quickly get a MediaTek-powered flagship providing from Samsung. The report additionally hints that, when launched, Samsung may use MediaTek chips for as much as half of the Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy S23 collection smartphones.

Earlier this 12 months in February, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 lineup in India, which incorporates the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These handsets are outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India, and the Exynos 2200 SoC in different markets. On the opposite hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G debuted in January 2021 with an Exynos 2100 SoC.