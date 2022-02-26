Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The big-screen stylus phone we’ve been waiting for | CNN Underscored

Like the remainder of the Galaxy S22 household, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is all about refinements and iterative updates.

Samsung’s newest ultra-premium telephone offers you the whole lot — a vibrant show, versatile set of cameras and powerhouse efficiency, whereas fixing the one essential difficulty of the earlier S21 and S20 Ultra. It has a definite design and digital camera setup from the remainder of the S22 household and — lastly — an built-in S Pen.

At $1,199, the S22 Ultra is for a particular individual that desires a bodily stylus, an enormous display screen and a sophisticated digital camera. I’ve spent a couple of weeks with this gargantuan telephone and have been jotting down my notes with the S Pen in hand, so let’s unpack what Samsung’s cooked up this yr.

Return of the built-in S Pen If you are craving a big telephone with top-tier cameras, zippy efficiency and a stylus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an costly reply. It’s a premium Android smartphone that may do all of it.

The who, what and the way



Who that is for: The S22 Ultra is for you should you’re prepared to pay extra for an enormous, wealthy display screen, together with Samsung’s finest cameras and an built-in S Pen. Fans of the now-discontinued Galaxy Note can be exceptionally proud of the S22 Ultra.

What you might want to know: The Galaxy S22 Ultra options a powerful 6.8-inch show that makes colours pop, sports activities a zippy refresh price and works surprisingly properly in direct daylight. The important digital camera array impresses with a crystal-clear 30x Space Zoom and nice efficiency for on a regular basis captures. Additionally, the return of an built-in S Pen breathes new life into a well-recognized type for a premium Android telephone.

How it compares: The Galaxy S22 Ultra feels extra high-end than the Pixel 6 Pro, with a stronger processor, extra years of promised updates and more-advanced cameras. If you need clear Android and don’t care about superior digital camera options like Super Zoom, you need to save the cash and get the Pixel. It’s simply as high-end because the iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, with higher zoom capabilities and a display screen that will get brighter. They provide the identical quick efficiency for many duties, however the iPhone stretches the battery life by a wholesome margin and is quicker for inventive duties. Unlike final yr’s S21 Ultra, which required you to purchase an S Pen individually, Samsung’s newest highest-end telephone has a completely built-in stylus out of the field.

A definite search for a grand telephone



Jacob Krol/CNN

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an enormous smartphone. And it has some Galaxy Note DNA sprinkled all through, in that it’s extra sq. all-around with much less refined, softer edges. The consequence? An enormous smartphone that undeniably requires two fingers. It’s a bit taller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro. And in your hand, the S22 Ultra is lighter than Apple’s largest and heavier than the Pixel.

The S22 Ultra encompasses a metallic body with an aluminum glass again. Thankfully the rear is matte, which implies it gained’t appeal to fingerprints. My Phantom Black unit seems stark and dominant as a critical telephone. They’re additionally providing the Ultra in numerous colours: Phantom Black, Phantom White, burgundy or inexperienced. The colours are good, however they’re not as vibrant or stylish as final yr’s S21 household or the Z Flip 3.

It’s a spotless look, although it’s not with out its shortcomings. The digital camera format ditches a bump for 2 rows of lenses, which could be a little jarring — particularly in a sea of smartphones that each one function digital camera bumps.

The areas between the lenses appeal to lint and mud — an incredible quantity of every should you’re rocking the S22 Ultra caseless. I’ve slid it out and in of pants numerous instances, and every incidence comes with a contemporary layer of particles in between the lenses. It doesn’t trigger any efficiency or digital camera points, but it surely’s an eyesore on my Phantom Black mannequin. Adding a case does rapidly resolve this, but it surely’s one thing to remember when going Ultra. The entirety of Ultra (together with the S Pen) is dust- and water resistant with IP68 safety.

While I don’t fully love the S22’s digital camera design, I’m very completely happy concerning the different huge change to Samsung’s newest premium flagship. That’s, after all, the built-in S Pen — push it in and you may simply slide it out of its silo. After Samsung determined to not launch a brand new Galaxy Note, I can’t understate how nice it’s to have this stylus in a telephone once more. More on this in a while.

The remainder of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is pretty customary for a contemporary Android telephone, with a USB-C port on the underside subsequent to the SIM card slot and an influence button and quantity rocker on the left aspect. Samsung doesn’t embody a wall plug within the field, however the S22 Ultra helps 45-watt wired charging, which helps you to cost to about 70% in simply half an hour. You’ll have to buy the Samsung-made charger individually although.

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’re contemplating the S22 Ultra, you seemingly desire a huge, daring show — and that’s what you’ll get right here. The 6.8-inch display screen is not only terrific to view, however isn’t as overly saturated as we’ve seen from Samsung telephones up to now. When taking within the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter Parker’s go well with pops with a vibrant pink, and the various blues of the ocean contrasted properly within the newest trailer for Uncharted.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra additionally raises the bar relating to brightness, as it may hit as much as 1,750 nits. That means viewing a social feed or watching a film open air in direct daylight doesn’t lead to a blurry, skewed mess. When evaluating the S22 Ultra side-by-side with a Pixel 6 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung’s telephone bests them each when utilizing them open air and doesn’t derail the main points.

To be particular, the S22 Ultra encompasses a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ show with an adaptive refresh price that hits 120Hz. An LTPO show permits the S22 Ultra to intelligently adapt the refresh price to as little as 1Hz. This avoids killing battery life by protecting the refresh price low for a primary app like Maps, whereas rushing it up for a recreation to supply a smoother expertise.

My important qualm with the show is that just like the older Galaxy S6 Edge+ (and even the Note Edge), the left and proper sides of the S22 Ultra slope down. I discovered it annoying in the course of the first days of use, particularly with textual content spilling over the edges a bit when studying a narrative or electronic mail. I’d a lot relatively have a flat-screened Ultra machine just like the S22 or S22+.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The show has a pinhole notch centered on the prime with a 40-megapixel lens inside, and utilizing darkish mode all however hides it. I’m additionally tremendous happy to see Samsung saved the spectacular ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded into the underside of the display screen. It’s one of the best in-display sensor I’ve ever examined and will get you into the telephone in properly underneath a second.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Galaxy S collection has formally absorbed the Galaxy Note — The S21 Ultra launched help, but it surely didn’t actually catch on as a result of the stylus was an optionally available $39.99 buy. The S22 Ultra completes the transition and at last integrates the S Pen. Samsung’s newest and biggest is mainly a Galaxy Note 22, and that’s not a nasty factor.

I’ve been an enormous fan of the S Pen for some time — it was simple for rapidly jotting down notes, and when the thought of a “phablet” was nonetheless commonplace, it made good use of a larger-screened smartphone While listening to briefings or group conferences, I had loads of area for bullet notes on the S22 Ultra. It’s additionally a wonderful floor for doodles (aka what I might do) and likewise for some bigger artwork initiatives.

You can use the S Pen as a traditional stylus to navigate Android 12 with Samsung’s customized consumer interface on prime, however air gestures are additionally a helpful possibility. Holding the S Pen above the show will pull up a fast menu that provides you quick access to a clear word, capturing a screenshot and even marking up the show. You may even use the S Pen to kick off a timer to seize a selfie. The S Pen is deeply built-in into the working system and plenty of functions allow you to benefit from it.

Jacob Krol/CNN

What I’ve been utilizing essentially the most, although, is the handwriting-to-text conversion. It occurs actually quick — little doubt due to the zippy processor inside — and it’s educated fairly properly, with the eager capability to learn even my sometimes-not-so-great handwriting. If I’ve a couple of fast concepts, I can jot them down, convert them to bullets after which electronic mail them to a colleague. Heck, I even wrote this paragraph utilizing handwriting conversion on the S Pen.

Using the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra feels rather more like writing on precise paper than the Z Fold 3, the S21 Ultra and even the final Galaxy Note. It’s faster to place down digital ink and triggering actions feels extra immediate. Using the S Pen additionally doesn’t lead to an enormous hit to battery life.

Neither the 6.1-inch or 6.6-inch S22 or S22 Plus helps the S Pen, however I imagine a smaller, extra pocketable model of the Ultra could be preferrred. I wouldn’t thoughts a thicker machine that ditches the digital camera bump (or bumps) both.

The S22 Ultra is nimble, swift and fast



Jacob Krol/CNN

Not as soon as throughout my testing did the Galaxy S22 Ultra blip and even stutter. It’s a blazing-fast telephone that may simply juggle a number of apps, zippily scroll by an extended feed or sheet, and sort out intense duties with ease. A fast match in Real Racing or COD: Mobile and even photograph enhancing in Afterlight or Lightroom really feel immediate, with no further rendering time.

The S22 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, an all-new chipset that delivers a lift in efficiency (particularly with gaming or intense multitasking) whereas protecting the machine from getting too scorching. The S22 Ultra pairs that fancy chip with both 8GB or 12GB of RAM — my unit has the latter. To put that in perspective, that’s double the RAM that comes within the M1 MacBook Air. That’s overkill and I couldn’t make the Ultra decelerate. Chances are, 8GB of RAM can be simply effective for most individuals.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 interface. It’s not at all clear Android, however Samsung’s doubled down on eradicating bloatware and lighting the interface on prime. You gained’t discover a separate Samsung messaging app right here. Instead, it’s the Google Messages app with some Samsung touches, specifically within the design area. It’s refreshing to search out this on a Galaxy telephone.

Like Android 12’s “Material You” on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, you possibly can select a theme in Settings to make the S22 Ultra higher match your wallpaper. Like iOS on the iPhone, Samsung’s additionally making privateness extra obvious and user-facing. There’s a brand new privateness middle in Settings for brushing up, however you’ll additionally discover indicators on the prime of the display screen if a digital camera or microphone was not too long ago used.

Jacob Krol/CNN

And not like the iPhone, you possibly can simply break up the display screen to make use of two apps without delay — this manner, you possibly can have a PDF on the highest and compose an electronic mail on the underside, for instance. I particularly favored utilizing the S Pen for duties like this.

Samsung additionally guarantees 4 years of Android updates, which surpasses the three years that Google guarantees for Pixel telephones. That’s actually good news because it extends the lifespan of the S22 Ultra.

I additionally ran the premium flagship by Geekbench 5, which runs telephones by a collection of duties to measure normal efficiency. The S22 Ultra bought 1,122 on single and three,489 on multi-core, which handed the Pixel 6 Pro by margin in each assessments. It does, nonetheless, lag behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is a prime performer. These outcomes place the S22 Ultra and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 because the Android units to beat for 2022 smartphones.

Processor GeekBench 5 Single-Core GeekBench 5 Multi-Core Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1,219 3,434 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor 1,122 3,489 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Tensor 993 2,662 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max A15 Bionic 1,739 4,675

The Galaxy S22 Ultra encompasses a 5,000mAh battery inside, the identical cell because the S21 Ultra. The distinction is the processor and a show that will get significantly brighter. It often lasted for a couple of day and a half of use with many apps, loads of digital camera captures and many S Pen notes.

I additionally ran the Galaxy S22 Ultra by the CNN Underscored battery check, during which we loop a 4K video within the VLC with the machine set to airplane mode and the brightness set to 50% The Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted for 14 hours and 27 minutes which is almost 4 hours lower than the iPhone 13 Pro Max (18 hours) and over an hour shorter than the S21 Ultra. While you seemingly gained’t have battery life points on the S22 Ultra, this shorter consequence is likely to be because of the newer processor or the addition of the S Pen.

In phrases of connectivity, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is provided for the current and the long run with help for the next requirements:

mmWave 5G : Super-fast speeds which might be arduous to search out and require unblocked line of sight with a cell tower.

sub-6Ghz 5G: This customary affords extra capability for related units however speeds nearer to 4G LTE.

This is all properly and good on paper, however 5G nonetheless isn’t the wild expertise it was promised — mileage actually does range by the place you reside and the service you’re on. Additionally, the Ultra helps Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is almost equivalent on paper to the S21 Ultra by way of digital camera {hardware}. It’s all about refinement, and now, two years down the road, the original S20 Ultra’s gradual processing and regularly blurry pictures are a factor of the previous.

30x Space Zoom pictures of the moon on a transparent evening ship crazily good images, even whereas capturing freehand. 100x pictures are nonetheless tougher to seize, however the outcomes communicate for themselves. I can confidently say that Space Zoom is much less of a gimmick and extra of a neat photograph trick for the primary time. Shooting at 10x or 30x delivers crisp, blurry-free pictures that disgrace the iPhone and Pixel’s zoom capabilities.

The S22 Ultra is simply an all-around assured shooter that permits you to decide from 4 bodily lenses and three capturing modes. Here’s how the 4 cameras break down:

12-megapixel ultra-wide lens: Whether you need to seize a skyline, a gaggle of parents, or a singular angle, this 120-degree lens matches the invoice. For 2022, the software program is best about not blurring the sides and dealing to keep away from fisheye results.

108-megapixel wide-camera: As the first lens on the S22 Ultra, the 108-megapixel digital camera delivers crisp, wealthy pictures. You can select to get 12-megapixel pictures from this digital camera or large 108-megapixel full-size pictures. Here on the S22 Ultra, it creates a pure bokeh impact, takes social-worthy pictures and excels in decrease lighting situations.

Dual 10-megapixel telephoto lenses: Like final yr, these dueling lenses are essentially the most spectacular to shoot with. You can shoot at 3x or 10x optically whereas additionally capturing at as much as 100x Space Zoom, which makes use of software program to boost readability. 100x isn’t essentially the most sensible, however 10x as much as 30x helps you to seize appreciable particulars for a blurry-free zoom shot.

The {hardware} is identical, however Samsung’s improved the software program aspect of the home for focusing and rapidly setting auto modes. Additionally, processing instances are improved for how briskly a picture is able to view. The standard digital camera modes — portrait, evening mode, hyper-lapse, slow-mo and numerous others — carry out fairly properly and are nonetheless comparatively simple to search out. Portrait Mode makes some noteworthy enhancements, particularly when taking images at evening. It’s higher at figuring out your complete topic and is best able to catching wild hairs and separating a busy background. Just check out the pictures of my colleague Michael at evening in NYC within the Instagram embed under — it may clearly maintain him in focus, but in addition doesn’t go overboard with a loopy quantity of blur. Not to say, it doesn’t overly brighten the scene like Samsung’s typical evening mode for normal pictures. Night mode pictures do take a bit longer to course of, with sometimes-blurry outcomes.

And like Apple’s iPhones, Samsung will now allow you to shoot and edit images in a RAW format. It’s not as deeply built-in as Apple’s method, as you might want to obtain the “Expert Raw” app. I like them not including one other menu, but it surely’s additionally clunky to obtain a complete app for capturing mode. Still, for photograph editors, you’ll have extra customizations over the ultimate picture and this format performs properly with skilled apps. Similarly, Samsung helps you to delete objects — a photograph bomber or a poorly positioned tree from a shoot — just like “Magic Eraser” on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. There’s additionally a brand new operate for remastering images that seeks to make the shot look sharper and make the vibrance a bit extra impartial.

Over on the entrance, Samsung tucked a 40-megapixel selfie lens into the middle pinhole notch on the prime of the show. It’s a delight to take selfies, and I’m fairly completely happy that it doesn’t auto-smooth my pores and skin by default. You can even shoot in a typical vast ratio or change on the fly to ultrawide to seize extra in a shot.

If you need an Android telephone with an enormous display screen and an S Pen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is for you. Samsung’s newest ultra-premium smartphone has come a great distance by way of the general construct, digital camera efficiency and software program expertise. It’s not a night-and-day enchancment over the S21 Ultra, and in case you have that telephone, you don’t have to improve. But should you’ve been sticking with an S20 Ultra, a Note 20 Ultra or an older machine, the S22 Ultra is the brand new high-end choice to get.

If you’re not craving an S Pen, however nonetheless desire a huge show, the $999 S22+ is extra reasonably priced and delivers an analogous expertise. Smaller-handed people will seemingly respect the 6.1-inch S22 — it’s additionally higher in your pockets at a starting price of $799.

At $1,199, the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra (sorry) S22 Ultra isn’t low-cost, but it surely’s the final word smartphone for energy customers who desire a stylus, an enormous display screen and many highly effective cameras.