Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Which is right for you? | CNN Underscored

Apple and Samsung have all the time been the highest canines of the smartphone market, and the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra proceed to construct on that custom. Both of those flagships provide professional-grade cameras, big screens and among the greatest efficiency you will discover.

Of course, one suits squarely with Apple’s broad ecosystem, together with its brethren the flagship iPhone 13 Pro (which comes laden with the very same specs as the larger Pro Max), and the opposite is an Android powerhouse with an S Pen and an much more huge display screen. To allow you to select, we break down every system so you can also make a wiser shopping for determination.

Jacob Krol/CNN

For the very first time, Samsung is together with an S Pen stylus that shops inside a Galaxy S system. The Galaxy S22 Ultra ships with the acquainted Note characteristic that many have missed, and for those who’re a type of individuals, that is the telephone for you. The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn’t appropriate with any kind of Apple-branded stylus.

Samsung throws in all the same old S Pen perks like fast notes on the lockscreen, particular motion menus and Bluetooth controls for the digicam shutter, amongst others. It additionally provides the very best writing expertise of any S Pen so far.

Samsung all the time delivers spectacular show tech on its telephones, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is not any exception. With its giant 6.8-inch footprint, the S22 Ultra boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a Quad HD+ decision, delivering punchy colours and actually spectacular distinction.

Its 120Hz refresh fee retains every part easy, and the 240Hz contact sampling fee means contact interactions will really feel instantaneous. It will doubtless be excellent for gaming on the go. And with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, it will get significantly brighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which tops out at 1,200 nits.

The S22 Ultra is among the greatest telephones you should purchase for those who’re searching for an distinctive show. Everything from films to video games to social media will look implausible. And whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max nonetheless has an important display screen, the S22 Ultra is noticeably extra spectacular and attention-grabbing.

One of the very best methods to make the most of the big show on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is by multitasking, and Samsung makes that easy. Numerous software program instruments come preinstalled on the system, akin to split-screen assist, app home windows, Edge menus and App Pairs. This makes getting work achieved so much simpler.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is not any match for the S22 Ultra within the productiveness division. Apple contains just about no multitasking instruments in iOS, so that you’re always pressured to change between full-screen apps for those who’re doing a number of issues directly. Samsung’s telephone has a critical leg up on this class, bar none.

The previous few generations of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S telephones have provided a characteristic many opponents have didn’t sustain with: Space Zoom. Using a periscope-style telephoto digicam and particular software program strategies, Samsung’s units are capable of zoom in a lot farther than some other telephones can.

In the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Space Zoom lets you obtain a wild 100x zoom. On the iPhone 13 Pro, you’re caught with a measly 15x zoom utilizing the 3x telephoto digicam and Apple’s software program. So if getting as near your topics as doable is necessary, you’ll undoubtedly need the S22 Ultra.

Jacob KrolCNN

This level appears apparent, nevertheless it’s the largest differentiator between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The former runs iOS; the latter runs on Android. If you’re already in Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., you personal a Mac, Apple TV or AirPods), it is smart to contemplate the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It’ll match proper in with the remainder of your units and supply a seamless expertise throughout all of them.

For years, Apple has been the chief within the smartphone business when it comes to videography, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max solely cements that additional. The system nonetheless reigns supreme compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its dependable stability, correct colour copy and general readability.

Coupled with numerous professional-grade options like Cinematic mode, macro videography and ProRes assist, it’s clear that the iPhone 13 Pro Max stays the smartphone to purchase for those who plan on taking a whole lot of movies. Just you should definitely get one with sufficient storage.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has beefy specs, with the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at its coronary heart. While that’s sufficient horsepower for just about any person, there’s no denying the 13 Pro Max and its A15 Bionic processor nonetheless manages to outperform most units you examine it to. It blazes by means of video games and multitasking between apps, and it retains up with heavier apps like video modifying. It’s additionally a grasp at effectivity, giving the iPhone 13 Pro Max among the greatest battery life you may get on a telephone.

Both of those telephones are costly, huge and quick, and take nice footage. However, sure qualities make them higher fitted to various kinds of individuals.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a strong addition to any Apple person’s arsenal with its bigger display screen, spectacular efficiency, professional-grade pictures instruments and glorious battery life. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a productiveness machine with its included S Pen, even greater edge-to-edge show, numerous multitasking options and spectacular pictures capabilities.

No matter what you resolve, Apple and Samsung are on the prime of their recreation within the smartphone division, and you’ll’t go mistaken with both system.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

