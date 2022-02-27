Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022

Samsung at its MWC 2022 occasion on Sunday unveiled the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 2 360, other than the Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book 2. The new light-weight enterprise laptop computer collection is a part of the corporate’s persevering with partnership with Intel and Microsoft and comes with Windows 11 out of the field. The South Korean firm had beforehand launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 in April 2021, adopted by the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G in October 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 worth, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,600), whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a price ticket of $1,049.99 (roughly Rs. 78,800) and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 worth begins at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 93,900). The laptops will probably be accessible from April 1, in keeping with Samsung. Samsung is but to formally reveal pricing for Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Business fashions, although the latter will probably be accessible from April, the corporate introduced.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro will probably be accessible in Silver and Graphite color choices. Meanwhile, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will probably be offered in Burgundy, Graphite and Silver, and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business will probably be accessible in a single Graphite color choice. The firm is but to disclose pricing and availability particulars for India.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specs

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro runs on Windows 11 and is available in 13.3-inch and 15.6 full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) AMOLED show choices. The laptop computer is powered by the newest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, together with as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There are two choices within the 15.6-inch mannequin – with internal or external graphics. The laptop computer options as much as 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro options twin stereo 4W audio system with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity choices on each fashions embrace Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.6-inch mannequin additionally comes with 5G connectivity.

The laptop computer comes with ports together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, in keeping with Samsung. The 13.3-inch mannequin packs a 63Wh battery, whereas the 15.6-inch mannequin comes with a 68Wh battery, with assist for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. The 13.3-inch mannequin’s weight begins at 0.87kg, whereas the 15.6-inch mannequin begins at 1.11kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 specs

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 runs on Windows 11 and is out there in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen show choices with as much as 500 nits of brightness. The laptop computer is powered by the newest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, together with as much as 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer options as much as 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 options twin stereo 4W audio system with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity choices on each fashions embrace Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop computer comes with ports together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 13.3-inch mannequin packs a 63Wh battery, whereas the 15.6-inch mannequin comes with a 68Wh battery, with assist for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. The 13.3-inch mannequin’s weight begins at 1.04kg, whereas the 15.6-inch mannequin begins at 1.41kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 specs

The new Galaxy Book 2 360 runs on Windows 11 and comes with a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) OLED show with touchscreen assist. The laptop computer is powered by the newest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, together with as much as 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop computer options as much as 1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 360 comes with stereo audio system with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity choices embrace Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, in keeping with Samsung. The Galaxy Book 2 360 comes with ports together with two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, in keeping with Samsung. The laptop computer packs a 68Wh battery, with assist for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. Its weight begins from 1.16kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is constructed on the Intel vPro platform and runs on Windows 11 Pro and sports activities a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) anti-glare show. The laptop computer is powered by the newest twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors on the vPro platform, or twelfth Gen Intel Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3 processors. The laptop computer comes with as much as 64GB of RAM. The Galaxy Book 2 Business will provide Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A graphics choices, in keeping with Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business options as much as 1TB SSD storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business options stereo audio system with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity choices embrace 4G LTE (European fashions), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop computer comes with ports together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, a microSD card reader, and a Kensington Lock. The laptop computer packs a 51.5Wh battery and comes with assist for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. The laptop computer’s weight begins from 1.51kg.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 runs on Windows 11 and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) OLED show, and will probably be accessible in SSD and HDD fashions, which have a beginning weight of 1.57kg and 1.88kg respectively. The laptop computer is powered by the newest Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, together with as much as 16GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 provides Intel Iris Xe graphics on the Intel Core i5 and i7 fashions, whereas the Core i3 mannequin comes with Intel UHD Graphics assist. The laptop computer options as much as 1TB of storage, and the SSD mannequin will probably be accessible in a further variant with exterior graphics, in keeping with Samsung.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 comes with stereo audio system with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity choices embrace a Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, in keeping with Samsung. The Galaxy Book 2 comes with ports together with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader for the SSD mannequin, whereas the HDD mannequin comes with two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and a microSD card reader. The laptop computer packs a 61.1Wh battery, with assist for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port.