San Fernando man found dead after rollover crash near 5 Freeway

A San Fernando man was discovered lifeless close to the 5 Freeway after his automotive went down an embankment, struck a tree and caught fireplace, authorities mentioned Sunday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at round 2 a.m. to a collision that occurred on the east facet of the northbound 5 Freeway, south of Valencia Boulevard, in accordance with the company’s report on the incident. They discovered that the automotive, a 2004 Toyota Avalon, had rolled over a number of instances earlier than hitting the tree.

“As a result of this crash, the Toyota became fully engulfed in flames, causing fatal injuries” to the driving force, in accordance with the CHP report. No one else was within the automotive.

The man’s title was not instantly launched, pending notification of his subsequent of kin.

The CHP remains to be investigating the collision and in search of data from the general public. Anyone with data is inspired to name Officer J. Torres at (661) 600-1600.