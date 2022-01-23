San Francisco 49ers stun Green Bay Packers at frigid, snowy Lambeau Field

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers whiffed once more in the course of the NFL playoffs, now for a second-straight 12 months at dwelling. The San Francisco 49ers beat the top-seeded Packers, 13-10, on a frigid and snowy Lambeau Field on Saturday night time in a divisional playoff recreation.

The 49ers now advance to the NFC Championship recreation whereas the Packers are carried out for the season. Also, each No. 1 seeds within the NFL’s playoffs have fallen already—each on Saturday. The AFC’s high seed, the Tennessee Titans, misplaced earlier within the day at dwelling to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers will now hit the street for the third-straight weekend to face both the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sq. off Sunday afternoon in a cold however sunny Tampa, Florida. The Bengals will journey subsequent Sunday to face the winner of tomorrow’s (01/23/22) recreation between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay seemed sharp early within the recreation after they took a 7-0 lead, and the Packers protection held San Francisco at bay many of the recreation.

Late within the recreation, because the Packers held a 10-3 lead, the 49ers pressured a San Francisco punt deep in Green Bay territory. The punt was blocked, and Talanoa Hufanga returned it 5 yards for a landing to tie the sport, which surprised the relatively raucous crowd at Lambeau.

“Boy, that just sucked the life out of this crowd,” stated FOX coloration analyst Troy Aikman.

“No doubt,” lead announcer Joe Buck responded.

The 49ers bought the ball again with slightly greater than 3 minutes remaining. They walked the sector and San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould booted a 45-yard discipline objective within the snow as time expired to seal the win.

Green Bay took an early lead within the first quarter—when the climate was simply 12 levels and no snow on the bottom—when operating again A.J. Dillon scored on a 6-yard carry. It capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive that chewed greater than 5 and a half minutes of clock.

The 7-0 Packers’ lead held for greater than 1 / 4 till Gould kicked a 29-yard discipline objective. Green Bay held a 7-3 lead on the half and thru the whole third quarter earlier than a Mason Crosby discipline objective gave Green Bay a 10-3 lead. Hufanga’s scoop and rating off the blocked punt with 4:41 remaining tied up the sport, which led to the dramatic ending.

The Packers have been a favourite to not solely make this 12 months’s Super Bowl, but additionally a favourite to win the massive recreation. Additionally, Rodgers is the favourite to win this 12 months’s MVP award for a second-straight season.

Last 12 months, the Packers misplaced within the NFC Championship recreation at dwelling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went on to win the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers are the No. 2 seed within the NFC, they usually play Sunday afternoon in Tampa. Should the Buccaneers beat the Rams, then Tampa Bay would host the 49ers the next week for the appropriate to play within the Super Bowl.