San Francisco DA drops charges against woman linked to crime through rape victim DNA

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has dismissed fees towards a girl whose DNA was collected years in the past in a rape medical examination and lately utilized by police to hyperlink her to a property crime.

Officials mentioned the case violated the lady’s Fourth Amendment rights, which defend folks from unreasonable searches and seizures.

“This is illegal,” Rachel Marshall, a spokeswoman for the district legal professional advised NPR on Thursday.

Marshall mentioned Boudin’s workplace solely discovered in regards to the observe after prosecutors combed by means of lots of of pages of paperwork associated to the 2021 felony property crime. In going by means of proof, they uncovered that the San Francisco Police Department searches a database that features DNA collected from sexual assault victims to determine potential suspects. The San Francisco Chronicle, which was given permission by the DA to evaluation the paperwork, discovered the lady had submitted to the medical examination after an alleged rape in 2016.

“We did not know this was happening,” Marshall mentioned, including that it’s “a systemic problem that we just became aware of.”

“We were told by the SFPD crime lab director that this was standard … and that is what we are working to end,” Marshall mentioned.

When reached by cellphone, crime lab director Mark Powell declined to reply whether or not that characterization is correct, saying the police division will quickly tackle the problem.

Investigators typically ask sexual assault victims to supply a pattern of their very own DNA in order that they’ll differentiate between it and the suspect’s. By most accounts, the retrieval of DNA sampling is a traumatic and invasive course of for a lot of assault victims. Only a small fraction undergo such medical examinations, the DA’s workplace famous.

“It is our top priority to ensure that we are not dissuading survivors from coming forward or creating additional barriers” for them to report instances of rape, Marshall mentioned.

As of Thursday, it’s unclear whether or not anybody has been convicted on the premise of proof collected from a sufferer’s DNA, Marshall mentioned.

The consequence of the lady’s alleged 2016 rape and the next investigation can be unclear. Marshall mentioned she couldn’t provide any details about it to guard the lady’s id.

Earlier this week, SFPD Chief Bill Scott addressed the outrage raised by information of the fees towards an alleged rape sufferer however didn’t affirm that his division had recognized her as a suspect utilizing her sufferer’s DNA pattern towards her.

“If it’s true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by SFPD to identify and apprehend that person as a suspect in another crime, I’m committed to ending the practice,” he mentioned on Monday.

In the identical assertion, Scott additionally mentioned he was advised the division’s present DNA assortment insurance policies had been legally vetted and conform with state and nationwide forensic requirements. But he implied he doesn’t know the extent of the observe and has ordered the assistant chief for operations and the investigations bureau “to thoroughly review the matter and report back to me and to our DA’s office partners.”

Marshall mentioned there isn’t any established timeline for the investigation and the SFPD has not provided any additional statements over the previous three days.

The relationship between Scott and Boudin has been strained for the reason that DA was elected in 2019 amid a wave of progressive prosecutors promising reforms to the judicial system and mass incarceration.

He is at the moment on the middle of a recall effort led by conservative activists who say his insurance policies have made San Francisco much less protected.

Marshall mentioned Boudin is working alongside native leaders and California state Sen. Scott Wiener to introduce laws to stop DNA proof from a sufferer’s rape package o be used for something apart from investigating that crime.