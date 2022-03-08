San Francisco police officer found not guilty in beating of unarmed Black man

A San Francisco police officer has been discovered not responsible of three felony counts in what’s believed to be the primary excessive-force trial for an on-duty officer within the metropolis’s historical past, in line with authorities.

Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin mentioned Monday {that a} jury discovered Officer Terrance Stangel not responsible on one depend every of battery with critical bodily damage, assault with a lethal weapon and assault with power more likely to trigger nice bodily damage.

The jury couldn’t attain a verdict on the fourth depend, assault below shade of authority, Boudin’s workplace mentioned.

“We respect the jury process, although we remain disappointed that police accountability remains so elusive and difficult to achieve,” Boudin mentioned in an announcement. “I am committed to continuing to hold those who commit harm accountable — regardless of the uniform they may wear or the badge they may carry. No one should be above the law, and my office will continue to fight to ensure that all communities are safe.”

On the night of Oct. 6, 2019, Stangel and one other officer, Cuauhtemoc Martinez, responded to a 911 name alleging {that a} man was assaulting a girl, prosecutors mentioned.

At the scene, they have been directed to Dacari Spiers, who was on a date together with his girlfriend at Fisherman’s Wharf, prosecutors mentioned.

“It is undisputed that officers did not observe any physical violence or unlawful conduct by either of them,” Boudin’s workplace mentioned.

The officers’ physique cameras recorded a lot of the incident and confirmed Martinez ordering Spiers to “get over here” and to “face the wall,” in line with the assertion.

Martinez tried to seize Spiers, who mentioned he hadn’t carried out something, prosecutors mentioned. The officers additionally ignored the person’s girlfriend who was yelling “no” and “what did he do?”

Stangel hit Spiers seven or eight instances with a metallic baton, together with 5 instances whereas the person was on the bottom within the fetal place, in line with the assertion.

“Officer Stangel broke Mr. Spiers’s wrist and leg, requiring surgery to repair,” prosecutors mentioned. “Mr. Spiers also suffered numerous lacerations to his legs that required stitches. Following the attack, he was forced to use a wheelchair during his recovery.”

Spiers “was not observed committing any illegal act” and was not arrested, the district lawyer’s workplace mentioned in a December 2020 assertion asserting the fees in opposition to Stangel.

The San Francisco Police Officers Assn. mentioned it was glad with the trial’s consequence.

“We are pleased that this jury focused on the facts, evidence, and the law and was not distracted by other factors in reaching their not guilty verdicts on three of the four charges before them,” Tracy McCray, the affiliation’s appearing president, mentioned in an announcement.

“With this trial’s conclusion, we must stay focused on addressing San Francisco’s rising crime and drug epidemic so everyone can feel safe in their own neighborhoods,” she added.

In February, town and county of San Francisco agreed to pay Spiers $700,000 to settle a lawsuit, prosecutors mentioned.

On March 1, a federal choose ordered town and county to pay Spiers’ lawyer $2,300 in authorized charges after she discovered that the Police Department withheld proof in Spiers’ federal lawsuit, in line with courtroom filings.

A settlement within the federal case was agreed to in August, however “that the settlement is intact does not change that an abuse of the judicial process occurred,” U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrote in her order.

The verdicts within the legal case come amid an effort to recall Boudin, who took workplace in 2020 on a broad platform of progressive reforms, and a collection of conflicts between the prosecutor and police.

Last month, Boudin accused police of utilizing a database with DNA collected from victims of rape and sexual assault to attach a few of them to unrelated crimes.

The accusation got here practically two weeks after San Francisco Police Chief William Scott introduced that his division would finish an settlement with the district lawyer’s workplace to cooperate on investigations of police shootings and different incidents.

Scott had renewed his criticism of Boudin after an investigator within the district lawyer’s workplace alleged she was pressured to withhold proof in a use-of-force case in opposition to a San Francisco police officer.

That case was Stangel’s, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.