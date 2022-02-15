San Francisco police used rape victims’ DNA to try to ‘incriminate’ them, D.A. says

San Francisco’s district lawyer mentioned Monday that police used a database with DNA collected from victims of rape and sexual assault to attach a few of them to crimes.

Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin mentioned the San Francisco Police Department crime lab had been utilizing the database to “attempt to subsequently incriminate” victims of rape and sexual assault, a observe he known as “legally and ethically wrong.”

The district lawyer known as for an instantaneous finish to the alleged observe, dedicated to working with police to deal with the allegations and urged modifications to native and state legal guidelines, based on an announcement by Boudin’s workplace.

“I am disturbed that victims who have the courage to undergo an invasive examination to help identify their perpetrators are being treated like criminals rather than supported as crime victims,” Boudin mentioned. “We should encourage survivors to come forward — not collect evidence to use against them in the future. This practice treats victims like evidence, not human beings.”

Boudin didn’t determine the database however mentioned one lady was lately arrested on suspicion of a felony property crime primarily based on her DNA collected years in the past throughout a home violence-involved rape examination, based on the Associated Press.

He didn’t present many particulars in regards to the case and mentioned his workplace remains to be investigating what number of victims of sexual assault might have been arrested primarily based on their DNA.

The San Francisco Police Department didn’t reply to a request for remark, however Chief Bill Scott instructed the AP he has ordered an investigation.

“We must never create disincentives for crime victims to cooperate with police, and if it’s true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by SFPD to identify and apprehend that person as a suspect in another crime, I’m committed to ending the practice,” Scott mentioned.

State officers and organizations that work with victims of rape and sexual assault additionally spoke out Monday.

Pamela Tate, co-executive director of Black Women Revolt Against Domestic Violence, mentioned the database can’t be thought of a “blanket waiver” of victims’ rights to not self-incriminate.

“This type of misrepresentation will have a chilling effect to Black women and women of color in reporting crimes of sexual assault,” Tate mentioned.

The authorized system isn’t designed to assist survivors of sexual violence, mentioned KellyLou Densmore, director of the San Francisco Office of Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention.

“Many survivors already choose not to share their experiences, particularly transgender people and cisgender women of color, LGBT people and other marginalized groups who may distrust police and face other significant barriers to receiving support after sexual assault,” Densmore mentioned.

Michael Risher, a civil rights lawyer who works with the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, mentioned the alleged observe violates victims’ privateness.

Federal regulation prohibits regulation enforcement from importing sexual assault victims’ DNA samples into the nationwide Combined DNA Index System, which is used to match DNA from crime scenes with samples taken from folks convicted of or arrested for crimes, Risher mentioned.

“Local agencies that maintain separate databases should follow this sensible rule to ensure that victims’ DNA is not retained and used for unrelated purposes,” he mentioned. “This is especially important for California law enforcement agencies like SFPD because, unlike the federal Constitution, the California Constitution expressly protects privacy rights and victims’ rights.”

After a sexual assault is reported, victims are requested to bear an examination by which proof is collected from bodily fluids, fingernail scrapings, and any chunk or scratch marks, Boudin’s workplace mentioned.

“The victim submits their own DNA sample in order to exclude DNA that comes from the victim, as opposed to the suspect,” based on the assertion.

But analysis reveals solely a small proportion of victims undergo sexual assault testing, an invasive and traumatic course of for a lot of survivors, prosecutors mentioned.

“Victims of sexual assault consent to their DNA collection for this purpose, not so that their DNA will be retained in a local law enforcement database permanently to be searched years later,” prosecutors mentioned. “Using victims’ DNA in order to potentially incriminate them in the future further dissuades sexual assault survivors from undergoing what is already a very difficult and emotional process.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen additionally condemned the alleged observe.

Wiener mentioned he was working with Boudin’s workplace to deal with the problem with state laws “if needed.”

Ronen mentioned she requested San Francisco City Atty. David Chiu to draft laws to stop any form of proof from a sufferer’s rape package, together with DNA, from getting used for something apart from investigating that case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.