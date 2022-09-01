San Marino legalises abortion, one year after landmark referendum

San Marino’s parliament has lastly voted to legalise abortion following final 12 months’s landmark referendum.

The landlocked, Catholic micronation was one of many final European states that criminalised abortions beneath all circumstances.

But final September, 77% of citizens voted overwhelmingly to overturn the 150-year-old law to make abortion authorized within the first 12 weeks of being pregnant after a medical session.

The invoice was accepted by 32 members of San Marino’s legislature on Wednesday, with seven towards and 10 abstaining from the vote.

Abortion procedures may also be authorized after the primary 12 weeks if critical foetal anomalies put a girl’s life or well being — bodily or psychologically — in danger. The value of the process can be lined by San Marino’s public well being system.

“We are happy,″ mentioned Elena D’Amelio, one of many advocates who had collected signatures as a part of a petition drive to carry the referendum.

“Before the new law legalising it, women not only had to pay for it, you had to do it in secret.”

Previously, ladies in San Marino had travelled to a hospital in surrounding Italy for an abortion however had been responsible for legal prosecution.

D’Amelio additionally mentioned that the brand new legislation gives intercourse training in faculties to forestall undesirable pregnancies, and compensates any girl who now travels to Italy for an abortion if there’s a scarcity of medical employees within the nation.

It is unclear whether or not some well being care employees in San Marino’s solely public hospital would possibly object to the legislation and choose out of offering abortions.

Abortion continues to be unlawful in Malta and Andorra, whereas Poland launched a near-total ban on the process in 2021.